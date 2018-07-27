With the increasing devastating effects of the seasonal, flushing floods beginning in earnest in both Ogun and Katsina states, “the time to start taking concrete, proactive measures is now. Not tomorrow. Not when the dams have overflowed their capacity and the rivers have swelled their banks, swallowing up the pot hole-riddled roads, homes, offices and shops. Not when casualty figures have risen to thousands before half-hearted, panicky measures are embarked upon by top government officials”.

That was the candid warning given by yours truly in an opinion essay as published in some dailies on 21st May, 2013. Apparently, few, if anyone of substance in government has heeded the piece of advice freely offered over the past five years! Now, the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has confirmed the initial assistance by NEMA, during his recent visit to the state, to meet with the governor, Alhaji Aminu Masari.

Meanwhile, the death toll has risen to 52, with 90 houses destroyed, over 260 livestock confirmed dead and several people declared missing. Property worth millions of naira were destroyed, as flood wreaked havoc in 10 communities of Jibia Local Government area of the state.

Before then was the sweeping tide of the devastating flood that claimed 12 lives and literally ‘swallowed’ 3,800 houses in Ogun state. Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government, along with the two states will look into the cause of the flash flood with a view to providing lasting solution so that such incident does not happen again! We must have heard this swan song years before, haven’t we? That is Nigeria for you.

A usual, the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMET) has warned that many parts of the country are likely to experience flooding. According to the Director-General, Prof. Sani Mashi, this is due to a shift in rainfall pattern caused by climate change. We do fervently hope that other state governors have for the moment put their 2019 ambitions at the back burner and are prepared for the onslaught.