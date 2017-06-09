Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership of the United Nations (UN), to prevail on the Federal Government to implement clean-up of Ogoniland, which was flagged off last year.

Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he met with the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, the governor said nothing has been done on the exercise.

Wike said large-scale environmental pollution in different parts of the state leads to environmental degradation, which negatively affects the sources of livelihood of the people.

He said clean-up of Ogoniland should not be politicised, as it dwells directly on the development of the area.

“Yesterday, in the Senate, somebody said the Federal Government has not done anything as far as Ogoni clean-up is concerned.

“When we were saying it, they said we were playing politics. But, now, it has dawned on them that nothing is being done. So, we urge you to intervene.

“Part of the problem we are having today is because of the lack of attention by the federal government when it has to do with Rivers State. We will provide you with helicopter, to see what we are talking about. Don’t only read it on papers. You will really pity us.

“The federal government has taken our oil and our environment has been degraded. Nothing seems to be done.

“We urge you, on your own part, as the UN, to impress it on the federal government that this clean-up is serious.

“Let it not be a political issue. We should not play politics with the lives of the people.”

The governor also called on the UN to partner with the state government, in the area of commercial agriculture.

He said because of the volatile nature of oil prices, investments in commercial agriculture will help create jobs for unemployed youths.

Governor Wike urged the UN to provide a link for investors in commercial agriculture to come to the state, adding that his administration will provide incentives such as access to land and certificate of occupancy.

Earlier, Kallon lauded Wike for his infrastructural development, which, he said, has improved the living condition of the people.

He assured that the UN will mobilise support for the development of Rivers state and added that the UN will partner the state government in the area of agriculture, as a tool of employment generation and empowerment.





