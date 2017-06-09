The Sun News
Latest
9th June 2017 - Quit order to Igbo: IGP reads riot act
9th June 2017 - Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 
9th June 2017 - Senate dumps N5 fuel levy
9th June 2017 - Rivers APC won’t abandon Buhari –Abe
9th June 2017 - Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today
9th June 2017 - Osinbajo storms Maiduguri, hours after Boko Haram attack
9th June 2017 - 38 years after, ABS, ASPC pensioners get N700m
9th June 2017 - Anambra APC condoles with Obiano
9th June 2017 - Baby factories not tolerated in Enugu –Ugwuanyi
9th June 2017 - Ogbeh: Nigeria exports yams to UK, US June 29
Home / Cover / National / Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 

Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 

— 9th June 2017

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership of the United Nations (UN), to prevail on the Federal Government to implement clean-up of Ogoniland, which was flagged off last year.
Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he met with the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, the governor said nothing has been done on the exercise.
Wike said large-scale environmental pollution in different parts of the state leads to environmental degradation, which negatively affects the sources of livelihood of the people.
He said clean-up of Ogoniland should not be politicised, as it dwells directly on the development of the area.
“Yesterday, in the Senate, somebody said the Federal Government has not done anything as far as Ogoni clean-up is concerned.
“When we were saying it, they said we were playing politics. But, now, it has dawned on them that nothing is being done. So, we urge you to intervene.
“Part of the problem we are having today is because of the lack of attention by the federal government when it has to do with Rivers State. We will provide you with helicopter, to see what we are talking about. Don’t only read it on papers. You will really pity us.
“The federal government has taken our oil and our environment has been degraded. Nothing seems to be done.
“We urge you, on your own part, as the UN, to impress it on the federal government that this clean-up is serious.
“Let it not be a political issue. We should not play politics with the lives of the people.”
The governor also called on the UN to partner with the state government, in the area of commercial agriculture.
He said because of the volatile nature of oil prices, investments in commercial agriculture will help create jobs for unemployed youths.
Governor Wike urged the UN to provide a link for investors in  commercial agriculture to come to the state, adding that his administration will provide incentives such as access to land and certificate of occupancy.
Earlier, Kallon lauded Wike for his infrastructural development, which, he said, has improved the living condition of the people.
He assured that the UN will mobilise support for the development of Rivers state and added that the UN will partner the state government in the area of agriculture, as a tool of employment generation and empowerment.



Share

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Wow offer: Get The BillionCoin (1TBC) for just N50,000. Click Here!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To NORMALIZE your blood sugar in 21 days for life. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Read your favourite song lyrics here!

Healthy Heart Free up bad cholesterol can be yours. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Quit order to Igbo: IGP reads riot act

— 9th June 2017

• Igbo must go, Arewa youths insist amid reactions • Kalu commends northern govs for intervention The police, yesterday, read the riot act  to Arewa youths under the aegis of the Coalition of Northern Youths (CNY) over their three-month eviction order to South-easterners to go back to their region. The Inspector General of Police (IGP),…

Share

  • Prevail on FG to clean up Ogoniland, Wike urges UN 

    — 9th June 2017

    Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has called on the leadership of the United Nations (UN), to prevail on the Federal Government to implement clean-up of Ogoniland, which was flagged off last year. Speaking at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday, when he met with the UN Resident/Humanitarian Coordinator, Mr. Edward Kallon, the governor said nothing has been done on the…

    Share

  • Senate dumps N5 fuel levy

    — 9th June 2017

    •Investigates NNPC on alleged petrol subsidy, scraps FERMA From Fred Itua, Abuja Senate has dumped a proposed National Roads Funds Bill, which recommends increase in pump price of petrol, to fund road projects in the country. Lawmakers also passed a Bill scrapping the Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and replaced it with Federal Roads Authority…

    Share

  • Rivers APC won’t abandon Buhari –Abe

    — 9th June 2017

    From Fred Ituah, Abuja Senator Magnus Abe, who represents Rivers South senatorial district, vowed, yesterday, that the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will not abandon President Muhammadu Buhari. Speaking in Abuja when leaders of various legislative assemblies in his home state of Rivers visited him, senator Abe also called on waring parties…

    Share

  • Edo guber: Obaseki, Ize-Iyamu know fate today

    — 9th June 2017

    From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin the Court of Appeal sitting in Benin will, today, rule                          on an appeal filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate in the 2016 Edo State governorship election, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu against  the Justice Ahmed Badamasi-led election petition tribunal judgment which validated election of Governor Godwin Obaseki of All…

    Share

Archive

June 2017
M T W T F S S
« May    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share