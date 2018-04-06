The Sun News
Prestige Friendly: Super Falcons primed for good outing against France

— 6th April 2018

The Super Falcons have settled down in the city of Le Mans, West of France after arriving on Wednesday. Head Coach, Thomas Dennerby, who had been in France three days before the contingent landed, welcomed the players and officials to the Mercure Le Mans Centre hotel in company of his assistant, Jorgen Petersson.

All 18 players, including Holland-based Sophia Omotola Omidiji, a late call-up, had a light work out at the Le Clos Fleuri ground at 10am and later followed with a tougher session in the evening.

An interesting game is at hand on Friday, with Nigeria a mix of veterans and upcoming stars, while France, who finished in fourth place at the FIFA World Cup finals in Germany seven years ago, also boast a number of new prospects.

Nigeria’s Falcons had won eight of the 10 editions of the women’s Africa Cup of Nations staged to date and had represented Africa at all editions of the FIFA women’s World Cup since the first competition was held in China 27 years ago.

Kick -off time at the Stade MMArena on Friday is 9pm.

