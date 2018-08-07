When a press secretary’s brain snaps

Levi Obijiofor

Simon Ebegbulem, who describes himself as the chief press secretary to Adams Oshiomhole, read my article that was published in The Sun last Tuesday, July 31, 2018, and he went berserk. The article was a critical analysis of Oshiomhole’s inappropriate behaviour and constant use of offensive language against other people. After reading my article, Ebegbulem’s eyes popped with anger. His face was contorted. He jumped around hysterically in his office. In that moment of madness, he decided thoughtlessly that he would respond to my article.

Anger, particularly fury without rationale, has a way of twisting a press secretary’s intelligence, including his capacity to communicate effectively. Less than 24 hours after the publication of my article, Ebegbulem rushed to the editors of The Sun his awfully articulated defence of Oshiomhole, which was published last Wednesday, August 1, 2018.

Ebegbulem was furious because I dared to expose the character flaws of the man he adores and serves, the same man he regards as his pin-up political mentor. In his twisted reaction to my article, he deployed every abusive word he could find in his dictionary of insults. Today, I am returning Ebegbulem’s serve with clarity and level-headedness but in a robust manner.

When I wrote the article, titled “Oshiomhole meets his match,” I was mindful that a character such as Ebegbulem might rush a jaded reaction without attempting to understand or engage rationally with the key issues highlighted in the article. His hasty response proved me right.

Simon Ebegbulem is embedded in political jobbery. In this political season, when charlatans make themselves available to politicians for hire, Ebegbulem presented a fanciful but sham defence of his boss. In doing so, he attempted to sully the image of a columnist whose track record he can never match. His life is defined by a high degree of bitterness and misery. He is so blinkered in his uncritical support of, and fawning adulation for, Oshiomhole, his political hero, that he is willing to jump into a canyon in order to gratify his boss. I can understand Ebegbulem’s rage. In his sleazy world, criticisms of his political tin god, Oshiomhole, constitute an unwarranted attack on his own source of livelihood.

By responding hurriedly to an article he clearly did not understand and by moving swiftly to write a reaction that was largely incomprehensible when he was still writhing in pains over the contents of the article, Ebegbulem exposed his inadequacies as a press secretary. The position of chief press secretary should never be occupied by anyone incapable of reasoning in a logical way, or someone who is intellectually challenged. Ebegbulem prepared and presented to the public his half-baked ideas and expected readers to consume them. Like a meal half done, his arguments tasted horrid.