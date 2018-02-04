The Sun News
Latest
4th February 2018 - President’s funding of amnesty programme paying off – Ijaw youths
4th February 2018 - Petrol tanker explodes near Anambra market
4th February 2018 - Nigeria tilting to one party state, PRP warns
4th February 2018 - FOR THE RECORDS: IBB writes Buhari, says ‘Don’t run in 2019’
4th February 2018 - IBB speaks: In statement tells Buhari not to run in 2019
4th February 2018 - UNFPA names Kunle Adeniyi Gambia Country Representative
4th February 2018 - 150 robbers repent in Jigawa
4th February 2018 - State govts charged to harmonise efforts to check irregular migration, human trafficking
4th February 2018 - 2018 Budget: FG flays poor procurement practices of MDA’s, unveils tighter procedures
4th February 2018 - Obasanjo’s coalition no threat to PDP – Secondus
Home / National / President’s funding of amnesty programme paying off – Ijaw youths

President’s funding of amnesty programme paying off – Ijaw youths

— 4th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Ijaw youths from nine states of the Niger Delta region have risen in defence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Implantation Committee, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, dismissing allegations of shoddy implementation of the presidential amnesty programme.

The Ijaw youths, who are members of Serving and Leading Without Bitterness (SLWB), in a statement signed by Nature Keighe, Paulinus Albany and Teke Iyala, said that funding and implementation of the programme is paying off with the existing peace in the region.

According to the group, criticisms of the Buhari administration and Brig. General. Paul Boroh was due to the alleged fraudulent attitude of some officials of the Amnesty office, however insisting that programme implementation in the region was on course.

They warned that in spite of the performance of the Buhari administration, cases such as the alleged short-charging and depriving of qualified beneficiaries will throw a spanner in the works of of the Amnesty Implementation Committee.

The statement read in part:

“The fragile peace being enjoyed in the region is due to the fulfillment of the promises made by President Muhammadu Buhari and the doggedness of the Amnesty Implementation Committee headed by Brig. General  Paul Boroh…  But when some persons at the helm of authority start playing to the gallery for immediate gain, it may scuttle the good works of President Buhari in the Amnesty Office and Niger Delta region, and plunge it into another round of pandemonium if immediate steps are not taken.”

Facebook Comments
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

BREAKTHROUGH: Man over 40?? Shrink your Prostate Enlargement in 13 Days! Learn How!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

About author

Tokunbo David

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President’s funding of amnesty programme paying off – Ijaw youths

— 4th February 2018

Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa Ijaw youths from nine states of the Niger Delta region have risen in defence of the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chairman of the Presidential Amnesty Implantation Committee, Brig. Gen. Paul Boroh, dismissing allegations of shoddy implementation of the presidential amnesty programme. The Ijaw youths, who are members of Serving…

  • Petrol tanker explodes near Anambra market

    — 4th February 2018

    Aloysius Attah, Onitsha An articulated tanker laden with 33,000 liters of petrol crashed into Nkwo Ogidi market, Idemili North LGA, bursting into flames and razing down about 17 shops with goods worth millions of naira. An eye witness Chukwudi Arinze told Daily Sun that the vehicle at about 11 am was climbing a steep section of the…

  • Nigeria tilting to one party state, PRP warns

    — 4th February 2018

    Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin Nigeria is heading towards a one-party state, an opposition, the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) raised the alarm, on Sunday. The party warned that the country was at the verge of being turned to a one-party state should the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)-led immediate-past government be…

  • FOR THE RECORDS: IBB writes Buhari, says ‘Don’t run in 2019’

    — 4th February 2018

    Not long ago, former President Olusegun Obasanjo released a statement where he advised President Muhammadu Buhari, among others, not to seek reelection in 2019. Another former president,Gen. Ibrahim Babangida has written his own missive to the incumbent leader also urgin him to jettisone the idea of seeking second term in office. Below is the full…

  • IBB speaks: In statement tells Buhari not to run in 2019

    — 4th February 2018

    John Adams, Minna Former Military Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, has joined former President Olusenjun Obasanjo in calling on President Mohammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 general election, saying that Buhari’s ‘Change’ agenda has failed Nigerians. The general said that the kind of leader Nigeria needs in 2019 and beyond is a new breed…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share