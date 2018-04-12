The Sun News
PRESIDENCY Igbo

President’s declaration, hope for Igbo presidency –Nwosu

— 12th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri; Okwe Obi, Abuja 

All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant and Chief of Staff to Imo State governor, Uche Nwosu, has described Pesident Muhammadu Buhari’s declaration to run for a second term in 2019 as a good sign and hope for an Igbo presidency.

Nwosu told newsmen, yesterday, that “with the emergence of president Buhari for a second term, Igbo will only have to wait for four years before producing the next president; it will bring Igbo closer to the presidency in 2023. So, there is need for every Igbo man, irrespective of political party affiliations, to support Buhari’s re-election bid.”

Nwosu also said the president has done well to seek-a return to Aso Rock.

“Aside from the Igbo presidency, which Buhari’s second term will secure for Igbo, he has also done very well for the South East.

“Take the second Niger Bridge for instance, work is going on and you can see it, not the fluke that was done by a previous administration.

“The only man that talked about the Port Harcourt-Enugu Road, the Onitsha-Enugu Road is president Buhari.

“We have a Cargo Airport in Owerri and president Buhari did it and, today, Anambra State has been enlisted among oil-producing states. All these and many more were done by president Buhari.”

Meanwhile, the Action Democratic Party (ADP) has said Buhari’s declaration will lead to APC’s demise. 

In a statement signed by the party’s Director, Media, Kayode Jacobs, yesterday, the party  urged Nigerians to resist another four years of hardship by voting Buhari out. 

