The Sun News
Latest
31st October 2017 - Presidential re-run: Kenya’s election commission declares Kenyatta winner
31st October 2017 - To change Nigeria’s situation, more women needed in leadership, says Masi-Garba
31st October 2017 - Anambra: PDP treading familiar path
31st October 2017 - Anambra guber : Enugu-Onitsha expressway: How Nwoye got Fashola to order contractors back to site
31st October 2017 - Competence exam: War in Kaduna over 21,780 teachers’ sack
31st October 2017 - VC advocates collaboration with foreign varsities
31st October 2017 - Lafarge Africa flags off National Literacy Competition
31st October 2017 - YABATECH celebrates 70th anniversary
31st October 2017 - NTIC hosts world scholars’ cup
31st October 2017 - Anambra: PDP rallies for APGA
Home / World News / Presidential re-run: Kenya’s election commission declares Kenyatta winner

Presidential re-run: Kenya’s election commission declares Kenyatta winner

— 31st October 2017

My victory ’ll be tested -President

Odinga to announce “way forward” today

Kenya’s electoral commission yesterday declared incumbent President Uhuru Kenyatta winner of the repeat presidential election, saying he  won 98 percent of the vote, although only 39 percent of voters turned out due to an opposition boycott.

The announcement touched off small protests in a few opposition strongholds, but also celebrations in pro-Kenyatta areas of the east African country, Reuters reported. Kenyatta conceded that it was not the end of the matter: “My victory today is just part of a process that is likely to once again be subjected to a constitutional test through our courts… I will submit to this constitutional path regardless of the outcome.

Those who are going to ask me: ‘Are you going to engage in dialogue?’ Let them (the opposition) first and foremost exhaust all their constitutional options.”  Opposition candidates now have seven days to mount a legal challenge if they think they have the grounds to do so.

At least one petition has already been filed today at the Supreme Court to challenge Kenyatta’s victory. It was submitted by human rights activist Okiya Omatah before the electoral commission’s official announcement.

Veteran opposition leader Raila Odinga had already branded the election a farce. Odinga, who pulled out of the re-run, said he will make an announcement today about what he describes as “the way forward”. Given the deeply polarised atmosphere, some Kenyans fear that the violence seen so far for the most part protesters clashing with police is starting to take on ethnic overtones after two deaths in clashes between rival groups at the weekend.

In his victory speech, Kenyatta repeated his belief that his victory in the original Aug. 8 election, later nullified by the Supreme Court due to a string of irregularities was legitimate and said dialogue would have to wait if the opposition was going to lodge court cases again.

“My victory today is just part of a process that is likely to once again be subjected to a constitutional test through our courts … I will submit to this constitutional path regardless of the outcome,” Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta took 98 percent of the vote, results from 266 out of 291 constituencies showed. The electoral commission said 7,616,217 valid votes were cast, representing 39 percent of the 19.6 million registered voters.

Protests by Odinga’s supporters prevented polling stations from opening in 25 constituencies.

The election commission said that poor security prevented balloting in those areas but the final announcement could go ahead as it would not “materially affect” the result.

As the election commission began reading results yesterday, around 100 youths listening through their mobile phones gathered in Nairobi’s Kawangware slum, chanting “No Raila No Peace”.

As soon as the outcome was announced, protesters lit a bonfire in the middle of the street and began taunting riot police with cries of “the people want tear gas”.

Earlier in the day, police dispersed protesters there with teargas when they tried to block a visit to Kawangware by Interior Minister Fred Matiang‘i.  In another Nairobi shanty town, Mathare, the scene of deadly clashes between police and protesters immediately after the August vote, social worker Ann Mbuthia, 58, told Reuters before the results were known that women were hurrying home.

“We are afraid because here in Mathare youth are ready to fight if Uhuru is announced (the winner),” she said.”

“Women are afraid to come out of their houses.”

And in the western city of Kisumu, Odinga’s political heartland, around 50 youths began to block the road at the Kondele roundabout, the epicenter of protests, while others banged metal poles together. But the protest was small.

“What can I do? They’ve already announced it.

Even if I burn tires, nothing will change,” said 25-year-old laborer Kennedy Omondi as he watched young men set a barricade alight.

Odinga pulled out of last week’s vote, saying the electoral commission had failed to institute reforms to forestall the kind of “illegalities and irregularities” that scuppered Kenyatta’s victory in the August election.

Kura Yangu Sauti Yangu, a coalition of civil society organizations with 2,000 election observers, said there were “multiple” cases where results from polling stations differed from results on the forms posted on the election portal after last week’s vote.

In a report, they supplied a photo taken by their observers of the tally sheet for Bashaal market center in Garissa. It showed 133 votes for Kenyatta while the form displayed online showed 433 votes.

Another form posted on the election website, from Tumbeni primary school in Kakamega, showed four votes for Odinga and two for another minor candidate but recorded the total number of votes cast was 77 votes cast.

Post Views: 13
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

How N1600 Started Me on The Road to N25m a Year

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalize your PROSTATE issues here!!

Click to Discover how to use FACEBOOK make N500k-N1m monthly

How to make non-stop cash on the Internet. Click here!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

To change Nigeria’s situation, more women needed in leadership, says Masi-Garba

— 31st October 2017

From  Billy Graham Abel, Yola The only female senator of the 57 Senators from northern Nigeria, Binta Masi-Garba, has advocated for an affirmative action on female representation in both state houses of Assembly and the National Assembly, saying women’s positive contribution in leadership and development is critical to the development of the country. Senator Binta…

  • Anambra: PDP treading familiar path

    — 31st October 2017

    From Ndubuisi Orji,Abuja  About five  weeks to the  November 18 Anambra State gubernatorial election,  the dust raised by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship primary is yet to settle. Some PDP stalwarts, especially governorship aspirants who lost out, are yet to come to terms with the nomination of a former Secretary to the State Government…

  • Anambra guber : Enugu-Onitsha expressway: How Nwoye got Fashola to order contractors back to site

    — 31st October 2017

    By Chinelo Obogo The All Progressives Congress, (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Tony Nwoye, has expressed delight over the decision by the Federal ministry of Power, Works and Housing to order the contractors handling  the abandoned Onitsha – Enugu Expressway, back to site. Speaking after a courtesy call on the minister, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on…

  • Construction sector  records 13% growth –NBS

    — 30th October 2017

    …12 countries to participate in Nigeria’s building expo by Bimbola Oyesola Nigeria’s economic recovery process may have begun to impact on the construction industry as the National Bureau Statistics (NBS) reported that the sector recorded a 13 percent growth. This is even as 12 countries have indicated interest to participate in Nigeria’s first ever building exhibition…

  • Following Babachir sack APC claims vindication

    — 30th October 2017

    The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the party has been vindicated following the sack of the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Mr Babachir Lawal. The APC National Publicity Secretary Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi stated this on Monday in Abuja while reacting to the sacking of the suspended SGF. He added…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share