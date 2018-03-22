The Sun News
Latest
22nd March 2018 - Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba
22nd March 2018 - Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised
22nd March 2018 - UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas
22nd March 2018 - Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others
22nd March 2018 - Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: FG commissions 50 hilux vans for mining security
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Anti-Open Grazing law: Herdsmen storm Abuja court, demand justice
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Ekweremadu’s corruption case begins
22nd March 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari arrives in Zamfara
22nd March 2018 - Sultan commends Gates, Dangote on polio eradication
Home / National / Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba

Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba

— 22nd March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) in collaboration with the a non-governmental organisation, the Pro Health International, is currently providing free medical care to thousand of persons at the General Hospital in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State.

Head of Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the PCNI, Dr. Sidi Ali Muhammad, told journalists, in Takum, that the exercise was a continuation of the medical outreach in the region aimed at mitigating the effects of insurgency.

Muhammad said that though Taraba State was not directly affected by the Boko Haram insurgency, the PCNI understood that most of the affected persons from the hard-hit states fled to Taraba for safety and were still taking refuge at Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps and with other persons in the state, and as such needed to be covered in the scheme.

“The phase one of this week long medical outreach started since last year and we have covered Yobe, Borno, Bauchi, Adamawa and Gombe. Taraba is the last destination.

“We understand that people from the affected states ran to the relatively peaceful Taraba where they are currently taking refuge and it is very important that we reach out to them and their hosts. Obviously, the medical facilities in the state must have been overstretched due to the large influx of new persons”, he said.

Muhammad said that the programme was already recording huge success despite the overwhelming turnout of patients as the team of over twenty medical Doctor, Pharmacist, Consultants and several other medical personnel were working hard to give quality heath service to as many patients as was possible.

The Programme Manager for Pro Health International, Juliet Hananiya said that about three thousand patients had been successfully attended to as at close of work on Wednesday.

Hananiya said that over 34 general surgeries, eye surgeries, and dental operations had been done successfully, while the team hoped to attend to as much as six thousand patients at the current pace.

She disclosed that the medical services provided are “meant to  cover all kinds of medical challenges ranching from the most common to the rather serious, and, at times very challenging issues peculiar to certain areas” with as much care and professionalism as possible.

Some of the beneficiaries who spoke to our correspondent expressed deep gratitude for the services.

According Mr. Richard Sak, who has been sick for over six years, the outreach is a resurgence of hope in the midst of hopelessness.

“I have been sick for over six years now and have visited several hospitals without much help. I have already given up. Since they started attending to me yesterday, everything changed. I slept so well my wife thought I was dead”, Sak recounted.

Meanwhile, 75-year-old Sanda Dorinya who has a turmoil for over a year said that the outreach was giving him an opportunity to live again.

Dorinya said that he was informed by Doctors that he would die if the Turmoil was tampered with and so he had to live with the pain for the rest of his life.

“They told me that I would die if the touch the swelling. Even if they were to operate it, where would I have gotten the money? So I knew that my life was over and I was only waiting for my day to come and end the pains. But these people are giving me another chance to live. The medication I got to regulate my system before the operation alone has given me some relief. I’m sure I will come out alive and much better,” he said.

The exercise, which started, on Monday, is expected to last till Friday and is absolutely free.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Prostate Crisis is Preventable & Reversible!!! Shrink your enlarged Prostate in 15days. Click!!!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidential panel, group offer free medicare to IDPs in Taraba

— 22nd March 2018

Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo The Presidential Committee on North East Initiative (PCNI) in collaboration with the a non-governmental organisation, the Pro Health International, is currently providing free medical care to thousand of persons at the General Hospital in Takum Local Government Area of Taraba State. Head of Humanitarian Assistance, Rehabilitation and Resettlement of the PCNI, Dr….

  • Cholera kills Bauchi College student, 3 hospitalised

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi There was panic  at the College  of Education,  Kangere,  Bauchi  State, on Wednesday, following an outbreak of cholera which killed  one student. Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr. Zuwaira Hassan,  confirmed to Daily Sun in a telephone interview, on Thursday, that 19 cases of Cholera was recorded at the College, of…

  • UNICEF provides safe water to 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas

    — 22nd March 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The United Nation’s Children’s Fund  (UNICEF) in collaboration with the Federal, State and Local Governments, said it has provided safe water during the past five years to over 8 million Nigerians living in rural areas. This was disclosed in a press release, a copy made available to Daily Sun, as the world…

  • Senate rejects Buhari’s nominee, confirms 5 others

    — 22nd March 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja The Senate on Thursday rejected the nomination of Dr. Asheikh A. Maidugu as a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN). The Senate, however, confirmed 5 others, including 2 deputy governors of the country’s apex bank. Those confirmed are Mrs. Aishah Ahmad and Mr. Edward…

  • Imo APC guber aspirants to step down for Nwosu

    — 22nd March 2018

    Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri Chief of Staff to Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu, who has been endorsed by the governor to succeed him in 2019, might have found favour in some of his co-aspirants who, Daily Sun gathered, are planning to step down for him. According to a top member of the…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share