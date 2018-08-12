Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Executive Order 5 would improve the quality of life of Nigerians by industrialising the country, creating employment and make Nigerians self-reliant.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this at the North-Central Dialogue on the Presidential Executive Order 5 in Abuja, said actualisation of the Order would no doubt transform many small scale industries into medium-scale.

According to the Minister, the Order would also transform Nigerians beyond what anybody can imagine as it took into cognizance positive experience of other countries.

Onu added that the Executive Order was not restricted to only Engineering and Technology alone, but all professionals in different fields, describing it as evolutionary process that will make Nigeria the best and self-confident.

READ ALSO: How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election

He pointed out that Nigeria is endowed with intelligent people whose talents are not being utilised.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, said the Executive Order was a deliberate step by this admiration to move Nigeria to a new direction.

President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Adekunle Mokwelu, charged Nigerians Engineers to propagate the Executive Order 5 that being driven by Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, describing him as a ‘deep river’ flowing in momentous silence.

Mokwelu said the country would change in the next five years if everyone owns the Executive Order, noting that no country develops without Science and Technology.