– The Sun News
Latest
12th August 2018 - Political solution not anti- grazing laws will end killer herdsmen attacks – Northern scholars, Miyetti Allah
12th August 2018 - Ex convict, one other nabbed for stealing truck in Ogun
12th August 2018 - Presidential Executive Order 5 will boost job creation, says Onu
12th August 2018 - How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election
12th August 2018 - 2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart
12th August 2018 - International Youth Day: NGO seeks enabling environment for youth development
12th August 2018 - Delta 2019: Bomadi/Patani youths call for credible PDP primary
12th August 2018 - Couple-pilots celebrate one decade of marriage on air
12th August 2018 - 29 Years After: Ebonyi soccer fans remember Okwaraji
12th August 2018 - PDP’ll sweep APC, Lalong out of power in 2019 – guber aspirant
Home / National / Presidential Executive Order 5 will boost job creation, says Onu
EXECUTIVE ORDER

Presidential Executive Order 5 will boost job creation, says Onu

— 12th August 2018

Samuel Bello, Abuja

The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Executive Order 5 would improve the quality of life of Nigerians by industrialising the country, creating employment and make Nigerians self-reliant.

Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this at the North-Central Dialogue on the Presidential Executive Order 5 in Abuja, said actualisation of the Order would no doubt transform many small scale industries into medium-scale.

According to the Minister, the Order would also transform Nigerians beyond what anybody can imagine as it took into cognizance positive experience of other countries.

Onu added that the Executive Order was not restricted to only Engineering and Technology alone, but all professionals in different fields, describing it as evolutionary process that will make Nigeria the best and self-confident.

READ ALSO: How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election

He pointed out that Nigeria is endowed with intelligent people whose talents are not being utilised.

In his remarks, Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Mr. Bitrus Nabasu, said the Executive Order was a deliberate step by this admiration to move Nigeria to a new direction.

President of Nigerian Society of Engineers, Engr. Adekunle Mokwelu, charged Nigerians Engineers to propagate the Executive Order 5 that being driven by Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, describing him as a ‘deep river’ flowing in momentous silence.

Mokwelu said the country would change in the next five years if everyone owns the Executive Order, noting that no country develops without Science and Technology.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

  • CONVICT

    Ex convict, one other nabbed for stealing truck in Ogun

    — 12th August 2018

    Laide Raheem, Abeokuta Police in Ogun State have arrested two persons for allegedly stealing a truck. The suspects, Yisa Nwachukwu, an ex-convict and one Yusuf Sanusi, were arrested on August 10, for stealing the truck belonging to one Alhaji Owonifaari. According the spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Abimbola Oyeyemi, the arrest of the…

  • EXECUTIVE ORDER

    Presidential Executive Order 5 will boost job creation, says Onu

    — 12th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has said that the Presidential Executive Order 5 would improve the quality of life of Nigerians by industrialising the country, creating employment and make Nigerians self-reliant. Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu, who stated this at the North-Central Dialogue on the Presidential Executive Order 5 in Abuja, said…

  • KATSINA

    How APC secured Katsina North senatorial seat in by-election

    — 12th August 2018

    Agaju Madugba, Katsina The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmad Babba Kaita, has won the be-election for the vacant seat of the Katsina North senatorial zone held, on Saturday. Kaita, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives (APC Kusada/Ingawa/Kankia Federal Constituency), polled 224,607 votes to beat his closest opponent, the…

  • AYADE

    2019: Ayade best bet for C’ Riverians, says PDP stalwart

    — 12th August 2018

    Judex Okoro, Calabar Ahead of 2019 general election, a senior citizen and chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River STate, Sir Patrick Iwara, has said Governor Ben Ayade’s giant strides in agriculture and the industrial sectors stands him out as the best option for the state. Speaking to newsmen while declaring his intention…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share