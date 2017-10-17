The Sun News
Latest
17th October 2017 - Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  
17th October 2017 - Fire guts Kachikwu’s house
17th October 2017 - Somalia bomb blast: 165 unidentified bodies buried
17th October 2017 - Liberia: Weah, Boakai headed for presidential run-off Nov 7
17th October 2017 - DR Congo wins seat on UN rights council despite US opposition
17th October 2017 - Wanted: A razor gang to slash legislators’ pay
17th October 2017 - Termination of contract: FG offers to hire 2,000 Intels’ workers
17th October 2017 - Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun
17th October 2017 - SMEs critical to Nigeria’s economic growth –Dickson
17th October 2017 - PIB ‘ll be signed into law soon –Senator Alasoadura
Home / Cover / National / Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  

Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  

— 17th October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, at the State House, Abuja, received Nicole Benson, the 12 years old who contributed N5,785 to his presidential election campaign fund in 2015.

Two other young admirers, who have shown high interest in Buhari’s administration and prayed for his recovery from ill-health, were also received by the president yesterday.

Three-year old Maya Jammal became an internet sensation when her videoed prayer for the president’s recovery went viral, while 10-year old Aisha Aliyu Gebbi penned a personal letter to President Buhari, describing herself as his “biggest fan”.

Nicole Benson, 12 years old, had contributed N5,785 to the president’s campaign in 2015, which she save from her lunch and pocket allowance.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted the president to have said:

“I am very impressed by what the children have been able to do. I can see Maya is shy. I watched her video where she was praying for my recovery when I was ill.”

The president attributed his victory at the polls to the contributions of good hearted Nigerians, like young Nicole, who hails from Lagos State and showed her support by sending her personal savings.

“Nicole, I congratulate you, and myself for being here today. Your contribution made a great impact. As you can see, I am here in the Presidential Villa. Thank you.”

The president told Aisha that her letter was heart-warming. He said he felt re-assured knowing he had fans amongst the children.

“Thank you very much for the letter,” he said.

Buhari said he looked forward to more visits from the children.

“I am hoping that it will not be the first and last time we will be meeting while I am here. We will continue to meet even after I have left here.’’

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebbi said the president’s gesture of inviting the children to the Presidential Villa was a dream come true.

Gebbi said the invitation also added to the president’s long standing record of good heartedness and fairness.

“In a nation with few legends and accuracy of truth, we look up to you, Mr. President, and our children are looking up to you,” he added.

Maya lives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Aisha came in from Bauchi State.

Post Views: 2
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

For Business trainings, skill acquisition, financing, Join Millionaires Academy. Last batch 2017

26 Years Old Stubborn Pile GONE! Thanks to this "Strange" Herb

Join EXPORT and AGRIBUSINESS Club today. Click Here!

Midnight, pressed barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Normalise your PROSTATE issues here!!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  

— 17th October 2017

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, at the State House, Abuja, received Nicole Benson, the 12 years old who contributed N5,785 to his presidential election campaign fund in 2015. Two other young admirers, who have shown high interest in Buhari’s administration and prayed for his recovery from ill-health, were also received by the president…

  • Fire guts Kachikwu’s house

    — 17th October 2017

    It’s not sabotage –FG From Uche Usim, Abuja Following the Sunday evening’s fire incident at the Asokoro, Abuja home of the Minister of State, Petroleum Resources, Dr Ibe Kachikwu, the ministry’s Spokesman, Idang Alibi, yesterday dismissed insinuations of any foul play or act of sabotage. In a telephone conversation with Daily Sun, Alibi said: “The…

  • Termination of contract: FG offers to hire 2,000 Intels’ workers

    — 17th October 2017

    By Isaac Anumihe The Managing Director of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Ms Hadiza Bala Usman, has said that the over 2,000 Nigerians that are likely to lose their  jobs   as a result of the termination of pilotage service contract with Intels  will be absorbed by the new company that will emerge. Usman gave the assurance…

  • Rich Nigerians must pay more tax –Adeosun

    — 17th October 2017

    …Says luxury tax’ll commence soon Minister of Finance,  Mrs Kemi Adeosun, has said the Federal Government would soon start collecting luxury taxes. Addressing newsmen at the annual meeting of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF) in Washington DC on Sunday, Mrs Adeosun said people with higher income must bear a greater part of…

  • SMEs critical to Nigeria’s economic growth –Dickson

    — 17th October 2017

    Bayelsa State Governor, Henry Seriake Dickson, yesterday charged Bayelsa businessmen and women to take advantage of the opportunities provided by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to grow and sustain their businesses. Dickson, who identified the development of Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (SMEs) as critical to jumpstart any economy, gave the charge while…

Archive

October 2017
M T W T F S S
« Sep    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share