Presidential campaign fund: Buhari meets Nicole, N5,785 donor  

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday, at the State House, Abuja, received Nicole Benson, the 12 years old who contributed N5,785 to his presidential election campaign fund in 2015.

Two other young admirers, who have shown high interest in Buhari’s administration and prayed for his recovery from ill-health, were also received by the president yesterday.

Three-year old Maya Jammal became an internet sensation when her videoed prayer for the president’s recovery went viral, while 10-year old Aisha Aliyu Gebbi penned a personal letter to President Buhari, describing herself as his “biggest fan”.

Nicole Benson, 12 years old, had contributed N5,785 to the president’s campaign in 2015, which she save from her lunch and pocket allowance.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, quoted the president to have said:

“I am very impressed by what the children have been able to do. I can see Maya is shy. I watched her video where she was praying for my recovery when I was ill.”

The president attributed his victory at the polls to the contributions of good hearted Nigerians, like young Nicole, who hails from Lagos State and showed her support by sending her personal savings.

“Nicole, I congratulate you, and myself for being here today. Your contribution made a great impact. As you can see, I am here in the Presidential Villa. Thank you.”

The president told Aisha that her letter was heart-warming. He said he felt re-assured knowing he had fans amongst the children.

“Thank you very much for the letter,” he said.

Buhari said he looked forward to more visits from the children.

“I am hoping that it will not be the first and last time we will be meeting while I am here. We will continue to meet even after I have left here.’’

Speaking on behalf of the parents, Hon. Aliyu Ibrahim Gebbi said the president’s gesture of inviting the children to the Presidential Villa was a dream come true.

Gebbi said the invitation also added to the president’s long standing record of good heartedness and fairness.

“In a nation with few legends and accuracy of truth, we look up to you, Mr. President, and our children are looking up to you,” he added.

Maya lives in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), while Aisha came in from Bauchi State.