– The Sun News
Latest
11th September 2018 - President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism
11th September 2018 - PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang
11th September 2018 - Minister hinges abrupt end of league on poor leadership
11th September 2018 - JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms
11th September 2018 - Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages
11th September 2018 - More Afghans displaced by drought than conflict, UN says
11th September 2018 - Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding
11th September 2018 - Brewery boosts 19 small businesses with N5.7m in Anambra
11th September 2018 - Ex-Malawian President, Joyce Banda for Agagu Memorial Lecture
11th September 2018 - Atiku, Lamido clash over PDP ticket
Home / National / President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism
PRESIDENT XI

President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism

— 11th September 2018

NAN

President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Russia and China should work together to oppose protectionism and what he called unilateral approaches to international problems.

President Xi made the comments at a news conference in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic forum.

President Xi, whose country is locked in an escalating trade showdown with the United States, did not mention Washington but said an increasingly unpredictable geopolitical climate made partnership between Russia and China even more important.

READ ALSO More Afghans displaced by drought than conflict, UN says

NAN reports that the 2018 China-United States trade war (also known as the Trump trade war, is an ongoing trade war between China and the United States which Trump promised in his campaign to fix China’s longtime abuse of the broken international system and unfair practices.

Each country has introduced tariffs on goods traded with the other.

Starting in April 2018, the U.S. imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from China, as well as Canada and countries in the European Union.

On July 6, the U.S. imposed 25 per cent tariffs on 34 billion dollars  worth of Chinese goods, as part of President Donald Trump’s tariffs policy, which then led China to respond with similarly sized tariffs on U.S. products.

Four days later, following Trump’s orders, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR) published a list of  200 billion dollars in Chinese products to be subject to a newly proposed – but not yet implemented – 10 per cent tariff.

China quickly responded to the announcement by blasting the proposed tariffs as “irrational” and “completely unacceptable”.

The Trump administration said the tariffs were necessary to protect national security and the intellectual property of U.S. businesses, and to help reduce the U.S. trade deficit with China.

The U.S. administration is relying partly on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to prevent what it claims are unfair trade practices and theft of intellectual property.

This gives the president the authority to unilaterally impose fines or other penalties on a trading partner if it is deemed to be unfairly harming U.S. business interests.

Trump had already, in August 2017, opened a formal investigation into attacks on the intellectual property of the U.S. and its allies, the theft of which cost the U.S. alone an estimated 225 to 600 billion dollars  a year.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PRESIDENT XI

President Xi wants Moscow, Beijing to unite to fight protectionism

— 11th September 2018

NAN President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday that Russia and China should work together to oppose protectionism and what he called unilateral approaches to international problems. President Xi made the comments at a news conference in Vladivostok in Russia’s far east after holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of an economic…

  • Enang

    PIGB: Nigerians should be glad Buhari withheld assent – Enang

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN Presidential aide, Sen. Ita Enang, has said that rather than expressing displeasure, Nigerians should be glad that President Muhammadu Buhari withheld assent to the Petroleum Industry Governance Bill (PIGB). Enang, who is the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), stated this when he featured on News Agency of…

  • BUHARI

    JUST IN: Buhari receives APC Presidential Expression of Interest & Nomination Forms

    — 11th September 2018

    President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, was presented with the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms in a brief ceremony held at the State House, Abuja. The forms were presented to him by the Nigeria Consolidation Ambassadors Network (NCAN). Details later…  

  • ASSESS

    Flood: Jigawa Govt inaugurates committee to assess damages

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Jigawa Government has inaugurated a nine-member Special Committee to assess the damages caused by flood in some communities across the state. Alhaji Adamu Fanini, the Secretary to Jigawa State Government (SSG), announced this in a statement in Dutse on Monday. Fanini said Gov. Muhammad Badaru directed the committee to immediately carry out detailed…

  • KEPA

    Kaduna State Govt. warns residents against flooding

    — 11th September 2018

    NAN The Kaduna State Government, has called on the communities along the flood- prone areas of the state to be wary of being caught by flooding this wet season. Mallam Abdullahi Rigasa, the General Manager, Kaduna Environmental Protection Authority (KEPA), made this appeal in Kaduna on Tuesday at an interaction with newsmen. According to him,…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share