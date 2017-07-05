The Sun News
President Xi arrives Germany for G20 Summit

— 5th July 2017

Chinese President, Xi Jinping, arrived in Berlin on Wednesday, part of a flurry of diplomatic meetings in advance of G20 summit slated for Friday and Saturday in Hamburg.

Xi was greeted with military honours by German President, Frank-Walter Steinmeier, before heading off to a meeting with Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He stopped on the way to sign the guest book at Bellevue Palace, the president’s official residence.

Next on his agenda was a visit to Berlin’s zoo with Merkel, where the two are to view a pair of pandas that recently arrived in the German capital, a gift from China.

The evening will be rounded out with a banquet hosted by the German president.

Xi and Merkel will both attend the G20 summit, where they are expected to discuss a host of topics with other world leaders, including joint policies on climate change and world trade.

NAN reports that Xi had a stop over in Russia where he met with President Vladmir Putin, on Monday, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and coordinate positions on a range of international issues ahead of the G20 Summit in Hamburg. (NAN)

