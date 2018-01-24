The Sun News
Latest
24th January 2018 - Ex-CJN dies, Buhari, Saraki, govs mourn
24th January 2018 - President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock
24th January 2018 - OBJ dumps Buhari
24th January 2018 - We’ll study Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari –APC
24th January 2018 - The Eric Osagie interview: The Sun blasted out with mission to redefine journalism
24th January 2018 - The Sun: 15 years of impactful journalism
24th January 2018 - Atiku, Dogara, senators, govs, felicitate with The Sun at 15
24th January 2018 - NNPC in fresh corruption scandal
24th January 2018 - 350m illegal firearms, light weapons in Nigeria –FG 
24th January 2018 - Police bar BBOG campaigners from Aso Rock
Home / National / President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock

President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock

— 24th January 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former APC interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, ended with both leaders not speaking to State House Correspondents.

Both leaders arrived the Presidential Villa at 3:50pm and left the premises via the president’s official residence at 4:50pm.

Although the meeting came barely three hours after former President Olusegun Obasanjo penned an open letter to Buhari, Tinubu’s Media Office said the duo’s visit to the villa was scheduled last week.

“President Buhari periodically schedules talks with Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande, as he does with other Nigerians and APC figures, to discuss substantive issues pertaining to the governance of the country and matters concerning the party. This visit was one such meeting. As such, the meeting had nothing to do with the statement of former President Obasanjo. It is totally unconnected. At the time of the meeting, Asiwaju Tinubu and Baba Akande were even unaware that president Obasanjo had released his statement.”

Meanwhile the Presidency has kept mute over Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari, wherein he asked him not to run in 2019.

When contacted, Buhari’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said: “We will not react for now.”

Mixed reactions have continued to trail Obasanjo’s letter. 

The Action Democratic Party (ADP) said Obasanjo  has set the ball rolling for a new Nigeria with his letter to Buhari’s. The party also said the letter has set the stage for Buhari’s defeat, if he ignores Obasanjo’s advice. ADP National Secretary, Dr. James Okoroma told Daily Sun in Abuja that the damage caused by Buhari’s government is enormous. 

“Buhari cannot be credited with any achievement in any sector: security, education, economy, national cohesion and infrastructural development. Never have we been as divided as we are today.”

In his reaction, former national secretary of Labour Party, Kayode Ajulo, scored Buhari’s administration on its three cardinal campaign issues of security, anti-corruption and job-creation but said that was not enough for “Obasanjo to think that Nigeria is a Banana Republic where one man just decree for others. Obasanjo throws around such words as ‘needful’ and ‘honour,’ making the distinct mistake of not taking cognisance of a fundamental right in law, available to president Buhari, to wit, the right to stand in for an election with all criteria set by law duly met.”

But, in a statement by Deputy Director General (Media, Communications, Publicity), Mallam Naseer Kura, the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM) praised Obasanjo for backing a Coalition for Nigeria; a political Third Force Movement that will rescue the country in 2019.

“While endorsing and applauding OBJ historic statement on the way forward for Nigeria, in the march towards the 2019, NIM wishes to clearly state its resolve to embrace the strategic counsel contained in the elder statesman’s treatise on how the emergent movement can rally and work with other movements in building a major coalition for Nigeria, to save Nigerians from an inert political leadership.”

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

MIDNIGHT,Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate. Shrink your Enlarged Prostrate Here!

BREAKING: New diabetes treatment 'cures' Ijebu man in 6 weeks

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Ex-CJN dies, Buhari, Saraki, govs mourn

— 24th January 2018

•Onnoghen directs flags fly at half-mast Ahmed Abubakar, Dutse; Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja Former Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Dahiru Musdapher, is dead. He died on Monday evening, at a London Hospital at 75. A family member of the deceased, Hajiya Halima Sulaiman, confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano, yesterday….

  • President, Tinubu, Akande meet in Aso Rock

    — 24th January 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari’s meeting with national leader of the All Progressive Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu and the former APC interim national chairman, Chief Bisi Akande, ended with both leaders not speaking to State House Correspondents. Both leaders arrived the Presidential Villa at 3:50pm and left the premises via the president’s official residence…

  • OBJ dumps Buhari

    — 24th January 2018

    • Just go, you’ve failed, he tells president • Junaid, PDP, NIM, Afenifere back ex-president • Okorie defends president, ACF wants APC to decide Laide Raheem (Abeokuta);  Sola Ojo (Kaduna); Chinelo Obogo (Lagos) Former President Olusegun Obasanjo publicly dumped President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday when he told him to consider a deserved rest at his age, rather…

  • We’ll study Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari –APC

    — 24th January 2018

    •Ex-president’s advice, courageous, says PDP •ACF: Let party decide his fate Romanus Ugwu, Abuja; Noah Ebije, Kaduna The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress  (APC) has pleaded to be given time to respond to appropriately to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s open letter to President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 presidential election. In the…

  • The Eric Osagie interview: The Sun blasted out with mission to redefine journalism

    — 24th January 2018

    • Resilience, team spirit, exclusive stories our cutting edge Cosmas Omegoh The Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ltd, Mr Eric Osagie, has reflected on the humble beginning of the paper 15 years after it shot its first set of rays, and its subsequent phenomenal rise to the top. He also highlights the key elements…

(adsbygoogle = window.adsbygoogle || []).push({});
window._taboola = window._taboola || []; _taboola.push({ mode: 'thumbnails-rr', container: 'taboola-right-rail-article-thumbnails', placement: 'Right Rail Article Thumbnails', target_type: 'mix' });

Archive

January 2018
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share