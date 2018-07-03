When a president says ‘Let us pray’

When news broke last week of the massacre of more than 150 women, children, and men in remote communities of Plateau State, everyone turned their attention to president Muhammadu Buhari for his explanation of how the mass murder of citizens on such a scale could take place in a country that is not at war. Buhari is the Commander-in-Chief of the armed forces. In that context, he is also the country’s chief security officer. The buck, we are reminded, always stops at the president’s desk.

When atrocities of extraordinary magnitude occur in any country, the president has an obligation to furnish the citizens with clear, unambiguous, and unexpurgated account of what happened, who was complicit in the murders, and what the security forces did or did not do right to prevent the disaster or to apprehend the criminals.

Unfortunately, following the disaster in Plateau State, the president chose to sing a different song. Rather than present an unvarnished account of what happened in Plateau communities that were sacked and incinerated by evil herdsmen, Buhari turned around to argue he should not be held blameworthy for what happened in Plateau villages. Buhari’s explanations, presented in a combative tone, appeared to attack a nation already befuddled by the government’s continuing failure to entrench law and order, and to protect life and property of citizens. Rather than take responsibility for the disaster in Plateau, rather than admit that the mass murders signified failure of intelligence and inability of security forces to prevent the disaster, Buhari came out firing from both hips.

First, the president expressed irritation at public allegations that he was apathetic to the killings around the country, that he did not do enough to prevent the massacres in Plateau State, something that some people have described as part of a scripted agenda to wipe out citizens in parts of Plateau in an attempt by the invading lawbreakers to grab other people’s land and property.

In a statement released by Garba Shehu who is the president’s Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Buhari expressed his frustration and indignation at claims that his government did nothing to protect the lives and property of the villagers who were slaughtered by the marauding herdsmen. In the statement, Buhari noted that he was being blamed for the killings in Plateau State because of his failure to speak with the herdsmen.