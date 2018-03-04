The Sun News
Latest
4th March 2018 - President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game
4th March 2018 - Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta
4th March 2018 - How SARS murdered marine engineer only son of 64-yr-old widow
4th March 2018 - Truck driver crushes his in-law
4th March 2018 - Police nab prime suspect in failed assassination attempt
4th March 2018 - Why prostate cancer is killing men – Elochukwu, health expert
4th March 2018 - John Odigie – Oyegun : Game Master
4th March 2018 - They are having sex in Big Brother Naija and so what?
4th March 2018 - Safe ways to clean your ears
4th March 2018 - Swimcount: Breakthrough in early diagnosis of male infertility
Home / National / President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game

President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game

— 4th March 2018

Two Burundi officials have been imprisoned after the African country’s president was allegedly “roughed up” in a football match they organised.

President Pierre Nkurunziza is a ‘born-again’ evangelical Christian who spends much of his time travelling Burundi with his own team, Haleluya FC. He travels with his own choir, “Komeza gusenga”, which means “pray non-stop” in the local Kirundi language.

On 3 February, his team faced a side from the northern town of Kiremba.  Normally, the opposition is well aware they are playing against the country’s president, and it has been said they go easy in the games, even perhaps allowing Nkurunziza to score.

But as the Kiremba team contained Congolese refugees who did not know they were playing against Burundi’s president, they “attacked each time he had the ball and made him fall several times”, a witness told AFP.

Kiremba’s administrator Cyriaque Nkezabahizi and his assistant, Michel Mutama, were imprisoned on Thursday, the news agency reports.

AFP cited a judicial source as saying they had been arrested on charges of “conspiracy against the president”.

President Nkurunziza and his government were in 2017 implicated in a United Nations report that said there was strong evidence crimes against humanity had been committed in the country.

The report said government forces – but also opposition groups – had committed killings, torture and rape after violence erupted in 2015.

The turmoil was sparked after President Nkurunziza decided to run for a third term.

He was later re-elected in a poll that was boycotted by the opposition.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Pierre Nkurunziza: Officials in jail after Burundi leader is ‘roughed up’ in game

— 4th March 2018

Two Burundi officials have been imprisoned after the African country’s president was allegedly “roughed up” in a football match they organised. President Pierre Nkurunziza is a ‘born-again’ evangelical Christian who spends much of his time travelling Burundi with his own team, Haleluya FC. He travels with his own choir, “Komeza gusenga”, which means “pray non-stop”…

  • Nemesis catches up with killers of mother, son on fishing trip in Delta

    — 4th March 2018

    Ngozi Uwujare   The blood of Mrs Anetorofa Nicholas and her son, Doutimi Enawonyebo, which had been crying for vengeance in Obudu Creek, Ayakoromo, Burutu Local Government Area, Delta State, would now quieten down, following the arrest of the two men responsible for their murder. Nicholas and her son were killed by the duo of…

  • How SARS murdered marine engineer only son of 64-yr-old widow

    — 4th March 2018

    GYANG BERE, Jos Until the day she dies, January 25, 2018, would remain a black day in the life of 64-year-old Justina Anthony, a widow, whose only son and a graduate of marine engineering, Henry Anthony Dokatiri, was killed by operatives of the Special Armed Robbery Squad, SARS, of the Plateau State Police Command, Jos….

  • Truck driver crushes his in-law

    — 4th March 2018

    A truck driver who crushed his in-law cum assistant has been inconsolable since the accident happened along Apapa-Oshodi expressway, in Lagos State. It was gathered that the vehicle conveying one 40-feet container got stuck in traffic gridlock at Coconut bus stop, near Tin-Can Island Port, when the assistant came down from the vehicle. An eyewitness,…

  • Police nab prime suspect in failed assassination attempt

    — 4th March 2018

    …That left 16 pellets in victim’s body MATTHEW DIKE Matthew Igboja, who survived an assassination attempt by the whiskers, has heaved a sigh of relief, after the Lagos State Police Command arrested the person (name withheld), who was alleged to have masterminded the crime. When the incident happened, the hoodlums shot him at close range…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share