– The Sun News
Latest
7th August 2018 - President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo
7th August 2018 - 18 policemen die in Taliban attacks
7th August 2018 - Congo health ministry confirms arrival of experimental Ebola vaccines
7th August 2018 - Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months
7th August 2018 - Rector, experts harp on students’ skills acquisition
7th August 2018 - FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency
7th August 2018 - Zimbabwean police looking for opposition leaders in connection with post-election violence
7th August 2018 - Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau
7th August 2018 - UNICEF facilitates release of 128 child soldiers in S/Sudan
7th August 2018 - Gnashing of teeth in Edo as flood destroys 280 hectares of rice farm
Home / World News / President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo
Ouattara

President Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire grants amnesty to wife of ex-leader Gbagbo

— 7th August 2018

NAN

President Alassane Ouattara of Côte d’Ivoire has declared an amnesty for Simone Gbagbo, who had been convicted of offences against the state during a brief 2011 civil war.

Simone Gbagbo, the wife of former president Laurent Gbagbo, was one of 800 citizens that Ouattara said he had pardoned, in a state address broadcast live on TV.

She had been tried and convicted in 2015 and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In 2017, an Abidjan court acquitted her of crimes against humanity and war crimes linked to her role in the 2011 civil war that killed about 3,000 people.

Human Rights groups criticised that decision.

READ ALSO Congo health ministry confirms arrival of experimental Ebola vaccines

“Because of my commitment to peace and true reconciliation, I proceeded to sign this day an amnesty order … which will benefit 800 of our citizens,” Ouattara said in the address that seemed to be aimed at cooling political tensions.

Côte d’Ivoire is Francophone West Africa’s largest, most successful and diverse economy.

But its combustible politics – turbocharged by ongoing ethnic and land disputes and scores to settle from a decade-long crisis – makes an election scheduled for 2020 potentially perilous.

Besides Simone Gbagbo, another beneficiary was Kamagate Souleymane, a former rebel when Laurent Gbagbo was in power, and who is close to national assembly leader Guillaume Soro.

Soro’s rebel movement claims credit for helping Ouattara come to power after Gbagbo refused to accept defeat in an election, triggering the short but brutal 2011 civil war for which Laurent Gbagbo is currently on trial in the International Criminal Court.

Political tensions are heating up ahead of elections in 2020. Ouattara’s ruling RDR coalition has fallen out with the coalition’s junior partner, the PDCI, whose leader expelled party members named to a new Cabinet in July.

There have also been doubts over whether Ouattara will step down after two terms, as required by the constitution, although in his address he repeated a remark made on July that he would “work to transfer power to a new generation”.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

STABBED

Trader who stabbed neighbour with broken bottle jailed 5 months

— 7th August 2018

NAN A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday sentenced a 25-year-old trader, Bashiru Yahaya, to five months imprisonment for stabbing his neighbour on the head with a broken bottle. Yahaya, who was first arraigned on Feb. 5,  was jailed on a two-count charge of criminal intimidation and assault. Chief Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel said that the…

  • ASM

    FG pledges to boost ASM efficiency

    — 7th August 2018

    Samuel Bello, Abuja The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to enhance the effectiveness of Artisanal and Small Scale Miners (ASM) in the country. According to Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Abubakar Bwari, artisanal miners presently get less than their products are worth, while government is cheated of the revenue that should…

  • ABUBAKAR

    Bauchi South bye-election: I’m not Gov. Abubakar’s anointed candidate – APC candidate, Gumau

    — 7th August 2018

    Paul Orude, Bauchi The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for this  Saturday’s Bauchi South Senatorial district bye-election, Hon. Lawal Yahaya Gumau, has described as ‘laughable’ the insinuation that he was an anointed candidate of Governor Mohammed Abubakar which paved way for him to emerge as flagbearer of the party. Speaking at a press conference held…

  • SLEEP

    Too much sleep kills – Study

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Too little sleep can cause dysfunctions of the organs and kill, researchers have said in the past. Now another study says people who indulge in too much sleep, 10 hours and above, have a bigger chance of dying. A major study has found getting more than 10 hours of sleep a night increased the…

  • OIL

    Oil rises as US renew sanctions against Iran

    — 7th August 2018

    NAN Oil prices rose on Tuesday as the US reintroduced sanctions against major crude exporter, Iran, tightening global markets. Meanwhile, heatwaves across Europe and other areas pushes oil up. Sweet Brent crude oil futures were at 74.08  dollars per barrel. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were up at 69.21 dollars a barrel. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share