Buhari sympathises with Kebbi flood victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has sympathised with the government and people of Kebbi State on the flood disaster that ravaged 11 local government areas of the state.

The Chief Press Secretary to Kebbi Governor, Abubakar Dakingari made the disclosure in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday.

He said the president’s message was read to the affected Koko, Koko/Besse Local Government Area of the state by Gov. Atiku Bagudu while addressing victims.

According to the statement, President Buhari is deeply sympathetic with the victims and prayed Allah to provide succor to all of them.

The governor advised people in the flood prone areas to refrain from construction and building on waterways to prevent future occurrence.

“The government will embark on clearing and evacuation of rubbish from drainages to ensure free flow of water,’’ Bagudu said.