– The Sun News
Latest
26th August 2018 - President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf
26th August 2018 - Senator Alhassan Taraba attack: How Ishaku organised thugs to kill me
26th August 2018 - Back from hell: Prodigal daughter recounts narcotics trade odyssey
26th August 2018 - Danger: Lagos suburb where sales of sex drugs boom
26th August 2018 - Drunken driver crushes 2 policemen in Ibadan
26th August 2018 - Bank alerts turn me on – Opemipo Bamgbopa, actress
26th August 2018 - Aretha Franklin (1942-2018)
26th August 2018 - QUEEN SOMMY 08124963286
25th August 2018 - Strategic importance of negotiation
25th August 2018 - Reps and the abandoned Onitsha Port
Home / Cover / Features / President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf
BUHARI - FAMILIAR TURF

President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf

— 26th August 2018

Ahead of the 2019 election, the issue is rearing its ugly head again. Now, the president and his traducers are back on a familiar turf.

Onyedika Agbedo

“If you take your re-election for granted,

you’re begging to get axed.” – Krzysztof Pacynski

Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything humanly possible to up his game and bolster his chances of winning a second term in office. As a retired Army General, he fully understands the importance of preparation when going into a combat, more so when electoral contests in this part of the clime is akin to war. And so recently, he took a well-deserved rest in his choice destination, London, during his 10-day vacation. He returned on Saturday, August 18. And on Tuesday, August 21, he showed doubting Thomases that he is physically ready to square up to his opponents in the 2019 presidential poll.

READ ALSO: Buhari back from London

With many Nigerians, especially the opposition, suggesting that he is not physically fit to continue to preside over the affairs of 198 million Nigerians beyond May 29, 2019, the president shunned protocol and chose to demonstrate his fitness to run for a second term by trekking from the Eid praying ground in Daura, where he had gone to offer the Eid prayers with other Muslim faithful in the town, to his private residence. The distance is reportedly about 800 metres. As he walked, a tumultuous crowd cheered him on.

READ ALSO: Buhari performs Eid el-Kabir prayer in Daura, treks 800 metres back home

According to his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, the president’s bravado served two purposes: “One is to say that the president is responsive to the enormous support and commitment of his own people that had come out in their numbers to see him and he just decided that he couldn’t go on riding in a black vehicle and he came out and walked to the distance.

“The second thing, he is curious that these days, one or two people who are aspiring to be president are campaigning on their youthfulness and good health. I think the president has done one thing today – that the issue is not how old one is, but how fit he is; how healthy he is. Now that the president has proven his fitness and wellbeing to continue in office is a settled matter.

“I think that if people want to campaign against him they should do so on issues that are of significance to Nigerians. The president is fit, he is healthy; he is good to go for second term.”

READ ALSO: Buhari’s second term ambition

Buhari’s age and health status were major campaign issues in the build up to the 2015 election. In fact, his opponents spewed all kind of conspiracy theories in their bid to stop him, including insinuations that he would die in office if elected as president. Nevertheless, he defied the odds and won the election. And he is still alive today administering Nigeria to the best of his ability. Ahead of the 2019 election, the issue is rearing its ugly head again. Now, the president and his traducers are back on a familiar turf. Thus, it is very likely that Nigerians would witness more episodes where the president would engage in one energetic activity or the other in an attempt to deflate the argument of the opposition concerning his age and fitness.

But shouldn’t the 2019 presidential election campaigns rather be about issues as the president’s media aide, Shehu, suggested? If yes, then the onus is on Buhari’s campaign team to furnish Nigerians with the achievements of the administration in the last three years, two months and 26 days. Buhari
had won the 2015 election on the back of the promise that he would fight corruption, improve security and revive the economy. Nigerians would decide whether to grant him a second term or not based on their assessment of his performance on those key issues, not on his ability to trek far distances, many reasoned. And for the opposition, executing a decent campaign against Buhari, they say, requires critiquing the policies and programmes of his administration and juxtaposing them with that of the previous administration. Anything short of that would amount to mudslinging, which is detested in all sane democratic society.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari had a successful military career and retired as a General of the Nigerian Army. He served as Head of State from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985, after taking power in a military coupd’état. He unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 general elections. In December 2014, he emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 2015 general elections. He won the election, defeating the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. He was sworn-in on May 29, 2015, and now has declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.

 

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Tokunbo David
Tokunbo David

Writer and editor.

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

BUHARI - FAMILIAR TURF

President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf

— 26th August 2018

Ahead of the 2019 election, the issue is rearing its ugly head again. Now, the president and his traducers are back on a familiar turf. Onyedika Agbedo “If you take your re-election for granted, you’re begging to get axed.” – Krzysztof Pacynski Ahead of the 2019 general elections, President Muhammadu Buhari is doing everything humanly…

  • SENATOR ALHASSAN

    Senator Alhassan Taraba attack: How Ishaku organised thugs to kill me

    — 26th August 2018

    According to Alhassan, she was on her way to one of the polling units when her convoy was attacked by people riding in a government-owned Hilux van ■ No, your own people attacked you – Governor Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo Fate, it would seem, averted a major catastrophe on August 18, when the Minister of Women…

  • BACK FROM HELL

    Back from hell: Prodigal daughter recounts narcotics trade odyssey

    — 26th August 2018

    I went to hell in that small room in prison. We were 27 that squeezed into a tiny room. If you are sleeping and want to turn, you must stand fully erect ■ Escaped from US, British justice, before serving 10-yr jail term in Ghana ■ Now devotes her days to campaigning against drugs, reforming…

  • SEX DRUGS

    Danger: Lagos suburb where sales of sex drugs boom

    — 26th August 2018

    At the Maryland sex drugs market, the drugs are sold openly like sweets and biscuits to anyone, thereby exposing the lives of people to great risk ■ It’s sad people are buying death with their money – NAFDAC Henry Okonkwo and Naomi Agha Maryland junction, a bustling bus stop in the Lagos metropolis, is growing into…

  • DRUNK DRIVER

    Drunken driver crushes 2 policemen in Ibadan

    — 26th August 2018

    Sunday Sun gathered that the drunk driver crushed the policemen when they were about to board the vehicle they brought to a car wash in the area. Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan A drunk driver has crushed two policemen attached to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), Oyo State Police Command, in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital. The…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share