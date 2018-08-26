President Muhammadu Buhari: Old war horse walking on familiar turf

But shouldn’t the 2019 presidential election campaigns rather be about issues as the president’s media aide, Shehu, suggested? If yes, then the onus is on Buhari’s campaign team to furnish Nigerians with the achievements of the administration in the last three years, two months and 26 days. Buhari

had won the 2015 election on the back of the promise that he would fight corruption, improve security and revive the economy. Nigerians would decide whether to grant him a second term or not based on their assessment of his performance on those key issues, not on his ability to trek far distances, many reasoned. And for the opposition, executing a decent campaign against Buhari, they say, requires critiquing the policies and programmes of his administration and juxtaposing them with that of the previous administration. Anything short of that would amount to mudslinging, which is detested in all sane democratic society.

Born on December 17, 1942, in Daura, Katsina State, Buhari had a successful military career and retired as a General of the Nigerian Army. He served as Head of State from December 31, 1983 to August 27, 1985, after taking power in a military coupd’état. He unsuccessfully contested for the presidency in the 2003, 2007 and 2011 general elections. In December 2014, he emerged as the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the March 2015 general elections. He won the election, defeating the then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan. He was sworn-in on May 29, 2015, and now has declared his intention to seek re-election in the 2019 general election.