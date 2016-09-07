The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
7th September 2016 - Apple announces iPhone 7, will be water-resistant
7th September 2016 - Air Force launches counter-terror simulation at airports
7th September 2016 - Ogun FTZ: How not to do business in Nigeria
7th September 2016 - President mourns death of Michael Ibru
7th September 2016 - LG polls: APC aspirant preaches continuity in Amuwo Odofin
7th September 2016 - Ekiti: Fayose calls foul on election postponement, claims rigging
7th September 2016 - Buhari to attend Oba of Benin’s coronation
7th September 2016 - NCC vows to flush out Illegal SIM card agents
7th September 2016 - I died 3 times and each time God resurrected me – Gbazueagu
7th September 2016 - Donkeys as meat and money spinner in Ebonyi
Home / Cover / National / President mourns death of Michael Ibru
ibru-1062x598

President mourns death of Michael Ibru

— 7th September 2016
(By Juliana Taiwo-ObalonyeABUJA)
President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of industralist Olorogun Michael Ibru, who died at the age of 85‎ on Tuesday.
Buhari described him as an accomplished businessman whose edifying role in the corporate world and private sector in Nigeria would continue to inspire generations to come.
‎The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina‎, said Buhari condoled with the Ibru family, the government and people of Delta State, and the Urhobos in particular, on the passage of the patriarch of the Ibru family.
The President expressed the belief that the late Ibru will long be remembered for his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurship, which opened doors of opportunities to many Nigerians and associates who came in contact with his investments in the banking, aviation, tourism and manufacturing sectors.
Buhari urged members of his family and all who mourned him to honour his memory by constantly upholding the values of selfless service, inter-ethnic harmony, knowledge and perseverance, which he passionately promoted through his successful career in the private sector.

FORMER bald guy reveals #1 trick to regrow hair in 19 days

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days. Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed. Click here

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Housewife reveals how to turn N9,500 into N100,000 monthly. Click Here

Loose 10kg in 2weeks with this NAFDAC approved supplement. Get free waisttrimer

Stretch & spot marks removed in 9 days. Click to see how

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. Register here!

Discover how to make money daily when people buy airtime worldwide

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

iphone7event-1342

Apple announces iPhone 7, will be water-resistant

— 7th September 2016

Apple just leaked the iPhone 7 on Twitter. iPhone 7. The best iPhone ever, in every way that matters. Pre-order now. Available 9/16. apple.co/iPhone7preorder https://t.co/jK5y3cpzpr— (@Apple) September 07, 2016 (The tweet above was instantly deleted. Even funnier, Apple has deleted all of the account’s tweets.) It’s water resistant. It has new cameras. It has stereo…

  • Soldiers-inside-the-airport-terminal-1

    Air Force launches counter-terror simulation at airports

    — 7th September 2016

    The Nigerian Air Force has launched a special counterterrorism exercise codenamed ‘Exercise Steel Dome’ for all the airports in the country. The first simulation exercise for ‘Operation Steel Dome’ held with military commandos from the Nigerian Air Force Regiment, the Nigerian Army, the Navy and other security agencies at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja,…

  • ibru-1062x598

    President mourns death of Michael Ibru

    — 7th September 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of industralist Olorogun Michael Ibru, who died at the age of 85‎ on Tuesday. Buhari described him as an accomplished businessman whose edifying role in the corporate world and private sector in Nigeria would continue to inspire generations to come. ‎The Special Adviser on Media and…

  • APC-LOGO-17-300x270

    LG polls: APC aspirant preaches continuity in Amuwo Odofin

    — 7th September 2016

    Residents of Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State have been urged to re-elect the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the administration of the council in the forthcoming polls to ensure continuity of developmental strides witnessed in the area. A councillorship aspirant, Mr. Kolawole Adelegan, made the call at a rally to flag off…

  • Ayodele-Fayose

    Ekiti: Fayose calls foul on election postponement, claims rigging

    — 7th September 2016

    (By Wole Balogun – ADO-EKITI) Ekiti State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose has condemned the call for the postponement of the Edo State governorship election by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Police, saying that it was “obvious that the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenged and afraid of losing the election and the party is using the federal government…

  • Edo1

    Buhari to attend Oba of Benin’s coronation

    — 7th September 2016

    President Muhammadu Buhari has assured Crown Prince of Benin Prince Ehenede Erediauwa of his attendance at his coronation scheduled for September 26th, 2016. Benin Traditional Council said the ceremony is scheduled for September 26. The President and other dignitaries expected at the coronation ceremony includes the Zulu king of South Africa; King of Lesotho; King Muswathi…

  • CBN gov

    CBN kicks off campaign against naira abuse in Kebbi

    — 7th September 2016

    From Kabir Dankatsina, Birnin Kebbi The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has kicked off its campaign against abuse of all denominations of the nation’s currency with a warning that stiff penalties including a fine of N50,000  or six months in imprisonment or both could be imposed on those found guilty of the offence in line…

  • UNID

    Global manufacturing growth to remain low in 2016, says UNIDO report

    — 7th September 2016

    From walter Ukaegbu, Abuja World manufacturing growth is expected to remain low in 2016 due to weakened financial support for productive activities, according to a report released yesterday by the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). The report states that, with financial uncertainty still looming across Europe, foreign direct investment has not yet reached the…

  • NAICOM

    NAICOM orders suspension of bancassurance

    — 7th September 2016

    By Maduka Nweke The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has ordered the suspension of the sale of insurance products in banks (bancassurance). NAICOM said the ban followed a dispute with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) over non-licensing of banks that want bancassurance services in their shops. Bancassurance is an arrangement in which insurance companies distribute…

  • FCT-Minister

    Experts to discuss population statistics at conference

    — 7th September 2016

    The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, and his Budget and National Planning counterpart, Senator Udo Udoma, will this Thursday be among top government functionaries to  open the Annual Conference of the Nigeria Statistical Association (NSA), scheduled to hold in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory. The forum, which is expected to be attended by…

Archive

September 2016
M T W T F S S
« Aug    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
2627282930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351