President mourns death of Michael Ibru

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)

President Muhammadu Buhari has mourned the passage of industralist Olorogun Michael Ibru, who died at the age of 85‎ on Tuesday.

Buhari described him as an accomplished businessman whose edifying role in the corporate world and private sector in Nigeria would continue to inspire generations to come.

‎The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina‎, said Buhari condoled with the Ibru family, the government and people of Delta State, and the Urhobos in particular, on the passage of the patriarch of the Ibru family.

The President expressed the belief that the late Ibru will long be remembered for his hard work and dedication to entrepreneurship, which opened doors of opportunities to many Nigerians and associates who came in contact with his investments in the banking, aviation, tourism and manufacturing sectors.

Buhari urged members of his family and all who mourned him to honour his memory by constantly upholding the values of selfless service, inter-ethnic harmony, knowledge and perseverance, which he passionately promoted through his successful career in the private sector.