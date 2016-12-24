The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
24th December 2016 - President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance
24th December 2016 - Tension in Kaduna
24th December 2016 - President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold
24th December 2016 - Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs
24th December 2016 - Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack
24th December 2016 - White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution
24th December 2016 - Probing the death of corps members
24th December 2016 - Life has taught me not to depend on anybody – Princess Romeo Oghene
24th December 2016 - Jonathan lied about willingly conceding defeat to Buhari – Kenny Martins
24th December 2016 - Anger over murder of Temidayo, bride-to-be
Home / Cover / National / President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

— 24th December 2016
(By Juliana Taiwo-ObanloyeABUJA)
President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state.
The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying and long awaited‎, commending the determination, courage and resilience of troops of Operation Lafiya Dole for the successful final onslaught which occurred at about 1.35 p.m. Friday, leading to the terrorists fleeing the area.

President Buhari‎ has however urged the military not to relent but ‎intensify efforts to locate and free the remaining Chibok secondary girls still in captivity 982 day after.‎

‎‎He also urged Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

His statement reads:
“‎I am delighted at, and most proud of the gallant troops of the Nigerian Army, on receipt of the long-awaited and most gratifying news of the final crushing of Boko Haram terrorists in their last enclave in Sambisa Forest.”

‎”I want to use this opportunity to commend the determination, courage and resilience of troops ofOperation Lafiya Dole at finally entering and crushing the remnants of the Boko Haram insurgents at “Camp Zero”, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa Forest. 
“I was told by the Chief of Army Staff that the Camp fell at about 1:35pm on Friday, December 23, and that the terrorists are on the run, and no longer have a place to hide.  I urge you to maintain the tempo by pursuing them and bringing them to justice.

“I, therefore, call on all Nigerians to cooperate and support the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies by providing useful information that will expose all the terrorists hiding among the populace.

“Further efforts should be intensified to locate and free our remaining Chibok girls still in captivity. May God be with them.
“I also want to congratulate and commend the able leadership of the Nigerian Army in particular and indeed, that of the Armed Forces in general, for making this possible. 

“This, no doubt, will go a long way in improving the security situation not only in the North East, but the country in general.  But we must not let our guards down.

“Once more, congratulations to our troops and all who, in one way or the other, contributed to this most commendable and momentous effort. May the Almighty continue to be with you.

“I wish you a Merry Christmas and a most rewarding and peaceful Year 2017 ahead”.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed. He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers…

  • Tension in Kaduna

    — 24th December 2016

    OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio…

  • President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obanloye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying…

  • Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

    — 24th December 2016

    Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash. Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the…

  • Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the President as saying that the latest terror attacks on Germany are a…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351