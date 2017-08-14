The Sun News
Lotto advert
Latest
14th August 2017 - President has not violated the constitution – Pro-Buhari group
14th August 2017 - Trump slams KKK, white supremacists as “evil”
14th August 2017 - At 70, Pakistan blames India for setback
14th August 2017 - Maduro stages anti-imperialist protest
14th August 2017 - Niger state has capacity to produce food for Africa, says Osinbajo
14th August 2017 - APC leader cautions Nigerians against hate speech
14th August 2017 - Bomb kills at least nine in southern Yemen – official
14th August 2017 - Google’s Thought Control problem
14th August 2017 - ASUU strike stops exams in UI
14th August 2017 - Zambia: Opposition leader denies treason charge
Home / National / President has not violated the constitution – Pro-Buhari group

President has not violated the constitution – Pro-Buhari group

— 14th August 2017

A cross section of people belonging to pro-Buhari groups, on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution due to his prolonged medical vacation in London.

The groups said this during a solidarity walk in support of President Buhari at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

It would be recalled that an anti-Buhari group had called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, due to his ailment.

Mr Abubakar Waiya, the Secretary General, Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, said that the support was imperative as Mr President has not violated any section  of the constitution.

“It is unfortunate that some people with questionable characters, people that are not supposed to talk, they are coming to talk on our behalf.

“Today, we are saying that they are not representing us and we are here to say, as Nigerians we believed in President Buhari.

“Therefore, we believed that they are all political jobbers and they are not speaking our minds and they are not representing the entire Nigeria.

“We are also here to tell the whole world that Buhari we voted for, that we will stand by him,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the quick recuperation of Mr President and also to support the fight against corruption.

Ms Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator, “I StandWithBuhari’’, said the rally was to reiterate their support for President Buhari.

“The president is the man of the people and he has capacity to rebuild the nation no matter his health condition, he has done a good work and has shown seriousness and fairness,’’ she said.

According to Shettima, President Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution because he rightfully handed over power, as specified in the constitution to his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“So, we will stand with him, even though everyone is entitled to his own opinion,’’ she added.

Mr Adamu Kagarko, APC’s Media Agent from Kaduna, said that the walk was organised by a group of concerned citizens of Nigeria who supported the president and wished him good health.

Kagarko called on Nigerians to show concern and understanding to President Buhari’s health condition, saying that he was trusted to lead the nation.

He added that the rally was also to send message to the anti-Buhari’s  group to reconsider their stand, and change their mind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest carried placards with various inscriptions like, “Buhari we stand with you totally, “We must fight corruption or corruption will fight you back.

Others are, “We demand for good governance not cheap popularity and insensitivity, “PMB we love you, get well soon,’’ among others. (NAN)

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Copy and Paste my N320,000 - N780,000 monthly system. Click Here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

7 Amazing steps to earn your first N300,000 online. CLICK HERE!

Diabetes is curable! Don't let it threaten you! To normalize Your Blood sugar in 21 days for life, Click here!!!

About author

Tokunbo David

3 Comments

  1. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 14th August 2017 at 10:43 pm
    Reply

    He possibly might have not violated the 1999 Military amended Constitution, but he has violated the law of democractic transparency and honesty!

    Is he democratically honest and transparent about his current fitness, especially in regards of his fitness health-wise, to continue as the NIGERIA Democratic President?

    There is nothing wrong for the Buhari’s supporters to tell NIGERIA and the whole world that they love him!

    But, that is a different issue entirely! It doesn’t butress honesty and reality that is needed to all-inclusively move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward!

    Aside from the current health challenge, Buhari is not democractically fit age-wise also, to democratically move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward!

    There is no sentiments about that. It is clearly obvious, democractically speaking!

  2. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 14th August 2017 at 10:55 pm
    Reply

    He possibly might have not violated the 1999 Military amended Constitution, but he has violated the law of democractic transparency and honesty!

    Is he democratically honest and transparent about his current fitness, especially in regards of his fitness health-wise, to continue as the NIGERIA Democratic President?

    There is nothing wrong for the Buhari’s supporters to tell NIGERIA and the whole world that they love him!

    But, that is a different issue entirely! It doesn’t butress honesty and reality that is needed to all-inclusively move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward!

    Aside from the current health challenge, Buhari is not democractically fit age-wise also, to democratically move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward!

    There is no sentiments about that. It is clearly obvious, democractically speaking!

    Even the said 1999 Military amended Constitution also speaks of health fitness, even his current age doesn’t garrantee his democractic fitness any longer!

    He needs to go and rest as an elder stateman!

    Within his present age status, he cannot contribute any meaningfully towards the socio-political development, especially in today’s NIGERIA!

    NIGERIANS should not hid away from that obvious true, irrespective of your tribe or religious affiliations: Buhari, currently for his health challenges and age-wise, is not democractically fit to lead the today’s NIGERIA and Nigerians!

  3. Emmanuel Chukwuma Umeh 14th August 2017 at 11:18 pm
    Reply

    He possibly might have not violated the 1999 Military amended Constitution, but he has violated the law of democractic transparency and honesty, including the law of human conscience and Godliness!

    If he is democratically honest and transparent about his current fitness, especially in regards of his fitness health-wise, he should not continue as the NIGERIA Democratic President!

    There is nothing wrong for the Buhari’s supporters to tell NIGERIA and the whole world that they love him, that is practically humanly natural!

    But, that is a different issue entirely!

    It doesn’t butress honesty and reality that is needed to all-inclusively, especially to move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward!

    Aside from his current health challenge, Buhari is not democractically fit age-wise also, to democratically move NIGERIA and Nigerians economy forward, in every reasonable sense of reality reasoning, intellectually and othérwise!

    There is no sentiments about that!

    It is clearly obvious, democractically speaking!

    Even the said 1999 Military amended Constitution also speaks of health fitness!

    Even his current age doesn’t garrantee his democractic fitness any longer, if NIGERIANS are honest with themselves!

    He obviously needs to go and rest as an elder stateman!

    Within his present age status, he cannot contribute any meaningfully anymore towards the socio-political development, especially in the realities of the today’s NIGERIA!

    The NIGERIANS should not hid away from that obvious truth, irrespective of tribes or religious affiliations!

    Buhari, currently for his health challenges and age-wise, is not democractically fit to lead the today’s NIGERIA and Nigerians!

    No well-meaning Nigerians citizenry across the country NIGERIA and in diaspora, should wish Buhari or anyone else dead!

    But it should be noted outrightly that those who still want Buhari to continue with his health challenges and age-wise status, as the NIGERIA Democractic President, are the ones that are really subtly wishing him dead!

    If there is no political cabals’ hidden agenda, President Buhari should humbly resign in his current realities!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President has not violated the constitution – Pro-Buhari group

— 14th August 2017

A cross section of people belonging to pro-Buhari groups, on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution due to his prolonged medical vacation in London. The groups said this during a solidarity walk in support of President Buhari at the Unity Fountain, Abuja. It would be recalled that…

  • Trump slams KKK, white supremacists as “evil”

    — 14th August 2017

      President Trump delivered a statement from the White House on Monday explicitly condemning violent white supremacists. “Racism is evil,” Trump said from the White House Diplomatic Room. “And those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything…

  • Maduro stages anti-imperialist protest

    — 14th August 2017

    Venezuela’s leader Nicolas Maduro is capitalising on local outrage by holding an “anti-imperialist’’ protest on Monday over President Donald Trump’s military threat. While U.S Vice President Mike Pence travels to Latin America tamping down concern over his boss’s threat of possible military action in Venezuela. The march started with a late rally and was expected…

  • Niger state has capacity to produce food for Africa, says Osinbajo

    — 14th August 2017

    Acting President Yemi Osinbajo says that Niger has the capacity to produce assorted food crops that will feed the African continent. Osinbajo said this when he declared open a two-day Niger State Economic Submit with the theme “Impact Investment for Advancing Agricultural Economy and Innovation,” in Minna. The conference, which attracted economic experts, industrialists and…

  • APC leader cautions Nigerians against hate speech

    — 14th August 2017

    Mr Setonji David, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Badagry Area of Lagos State, has reiterated the need to stop hate-speeches in Nigeria. He said that if such attitude continued unchecked, it might consume the nation. David, representing Badagry Constituency II at the Lagos State House of Assembly, told the News Agency…

Archive

August 2017
M T W T F S S
« Jul    
 123456
78910111213
14151617181920
21222324252627
28293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351
Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Share