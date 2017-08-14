President has not violated the constitution – Pro-Buhari group

A cross section of people belonging to pro-Buhari groups, on Monday, said that President Muhammadu Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution due to his prolonged medical vacation in London.

The groups said this during a solidarity walk in support of President Buhari at the Unity Fountain, Abuja.

It would be recalled that an anti-Buhari group had called for the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari, due to his ailment.

Mr Abubakar Waiya, the Secretary General, Conference of Patriotic Nigerians, said that the support was imperative as Mr President has not violated any section of the constitution.

“It is unfortunate that some people with questionable characters, people that are not supposed to talk, they are coming to talk on our behalf.

“Today, we are saying that they are not representing us and we are here to say, as Nigerians we believed in President Buhari.

“Therefore, we believed that they are all political jobbers and they are not speaking our minds and they are not representing the entire Nigeria.

“We are also here to tell the whole world that Buhari we voted for, that we will stand by him,” he said.

He called on Nigerians to pray for the quick recuperation of Mr President and also to support the fight against corruption.

Ms Maryam Shettima, National Coordinator, “I StandWithBuhari’’, said the rally was to reiterate their support for President Buhari.

“The president is the man of the people and he has capacity to rebuild the nation no matter his health condition, he has done a good work and has shown seriousness and fairness,’’ she said.

According to Shettima, President Buhari has not violated any section of the constitution because he rightfully handed over power, as specified in the constitution to his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo.

“So, we will stand with him, even though everyone is entitled to his own opinion,’’ she added.

Mr Adamu Kagarko, APC’s Media Agent from Kaduna, said that the walk was organised by a group of concerned citizens of Nigeria who supported the president and wished him good health.

Kagarko called on Nigerians to show concern and understanding to President Buhari’s health condition, saying that he was trusted to lead the nation.

He added that the rally was also to send message to the anti-Buhari’s group to reconsider their stand, and change their mind.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the protest carried placards with various inscriptions like, “Buhari we stand with you totally, “We must fight corruption or corruption will fight you back.

Others are, “We demand for good governance not cheap popularity and insensitivity, “PMB we love you, get well soon,’’ among others. (NAN)