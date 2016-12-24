The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
24th December 2016 - President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance
24th December 2016 - Tension in Kaduna
24th December 2016 - President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold
24th December 2016 - Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs
24th December 2016 - Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack
24th December 2016 - White House explains rejection of Trump’s veto advice on UN’s Israel/Palestinian Resolution
24th December 2016 - Probing the death of corps members
24th December 2016 - Life has taught me not to depend on anybody – Princess Romeo Oghene
24th December 2016 - Jonathan lied about willingly conceding defeat to Buhari – Kenny Martins
24th December 2016 - Anger over murder of Temidayo, bride-to-be
Home / Cover / National / President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016
(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)
President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed.
He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers for the country to overcome current challenges.
The President ‎also urged that as Nigerians celebrate they must not forget to pray for those he described as heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.
He also called for prayers for the security personnel in the frontline as they battle to rid the nation of terrorism and violence.
Buhari also appealed to the human kindness in Nigerians to extend love to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.
The President reiterated that his administration’s immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy, adding that “I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.”
He further urged Nigerians to renew  hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of the nation.
The President wished all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as they celebrate with family and friends.
His Christmas message read:
“I heartily rejoice with all Nigerians, particularly our Christian brothers and sisters, on this year’s celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

“As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, I believe that it is very appropriate for us to reflect on the love of God aptly espoused in the teachings and lifestyle of Jesus Christ.
 
“During his earthly sojourn, Jesus Christ repeatedly reminded his disciples and followers of peace that comes in the midst of trials and tribulations on earth.
 
“There is no better time than now in our nation’s history to pray for divine guidance to get over our current challenges.

“We can have peace in Nigeria if we all learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority; and be our brothers’ keepers in word and deed.
 
“During this period, we should remember to offer special prayers to God for all our heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country. Let us also remember in our prayers the security forces in the frontline in the continuing battle to rid our nation of terrorism and violence.
 
“We must not forget the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.
 
“Our immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy. I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.
 
“Let us therefore, renew our hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of our great nation.
 
“I wish all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as we celebrate with our family and friends.”

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Philip Nwosu

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

— 24th December 2016

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed. He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers…

  • Tension in Kaduna

    — 24th December 2016

    OVER INCESSANT KILLINGS IN SOUTHERN PART EL-RUFAI HAS FAILED- PDP CHIEFTAIN POLITICIANS HAVE HIJACKED KILLINGS- FULANI LEADER EL-RUFAI SUES FOR PEACE By: ISMAIL OMIPIDAN In March 2015, towards the build to the April 2015 general elections, Mallam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, then, as All Progressives Congress, APC, governorship candidate, had while speaking on a Freedom Radio…

  • President lauds military for capture of Boko Haram stronghold

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obanloye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has hailed the leadership of the Armed Forces for the successful capture of terrorist sect Boko Haram’s enclave at  Sambisa Forest in Borno state. The President, who said the feat will go a long way in improving the security situation in the country, described the news as gratifying…

  • Benin City: Christmas eve sees long lines at ATMs

    — 24th December 2016

    Barely 24 hours to Christmas, residents of Benin city are keeping vigil in the banks to use Automated Teller Machines (ATMs). Most of the ATMs in the city on Saturday are reported to not be dispensing cash. Many of the residents told the News Agency of Nigeria that they had been in some of the…

  • Buhari condoles with Merkel following terror attack

    — 24th December 2016

    (By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA) President Muhammadu Buhari has called on ‎German Chancellor, Angela Merkel‎, to remain resolute following the terror attack in the country’s capital Berlin at the city’s Christmas market. Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement quoted the President as saying that the latest terror attacks on Germany are a…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351