President Buhari’s Christmas message: Peace and Tolerance

(By Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye – ABUJA)

President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is possible for Nigerians to live in peace if only they learn to tolerate and appreciate one another, respect constituted authority, and be their brothers’ keepers in word and deed.

He said this in his Christmas message to Nigerians and Christians in particular, calling for prayers for the country to overcome current challenges.

The President ‎also urged that as Nigerians celebrate they must not forget to pray for those he described as heroic citizens who paid the supreme price to restore peace and security in the North East and other flash points in the country.

He also called for prayers for the security personnel in the frontline as they battle to rid the nation of terrorism and violence.

Buhari also appealed to the human kindness in Nigerians to extend love to the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in our midst and those who have suffered untold hardship as a result of activities of insurgents and terrorists.

The President reiterated that his administration’s immediate priority is to alleviate the poverty of Nigerians by quickly stimulating the economy, adding that “I assure Nigerians that our government is doing its best to make life easier for all.”

He further urged Nigerians to renew hope in the God-ordained unity, progress and prosperity of the nation.

The President wished all travellers safe movements and a memorable holiday as they celebrate with family and friends.

His Christmas message read: