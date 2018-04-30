The Sun News
TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House

— 30th April 2018

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This was the first visit for an African head of state to the Trump White House since he was elected in 2016.

A joint press conference with the Presidents took place at the White House lawn, with both leaders giving prepared statements, after which they took questions from the assembled international press on topics ranging from bilateral trade to corruption to security, North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal.

Part of ongoing discussions between both leaders include security, the war on terror, trade and economy, and cooperation between the United States and Nigeria on many fronts.

President Buhari met once officially with the previous US President Barack Obama shortly after Buhari was elected.

This visit comes after Trump’s much commented upon comment on African countries during a private meeting with congressional leaders, details of which were leaked to the press.

Political watchers are hoping the relationship between both countries will be reaffirmed and the fall out from the Trump comment will not affect the positives in US-Nigerian bilateral talks.

Watch the live joint press conference with President Buhari and Trump at the White House.

1 Comment

  1. Ezekiel Okeke 30th April 2018 at 7:27 pm
    The fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. The comic figure parading himself as Buhari do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides- either the enemy subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria or this territory natives subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God given Victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

