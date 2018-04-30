Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This was the first visit for an African head of state to the Trump White House since he was elected in 2016.

A joint press conference with the Presidents took place at the White House lawn, with both leaders giving prepared statements, after which they took questions from the assembled international press on topics ranging from bilateral trade to corruption to security, North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal.

Part of ongoing discussions between both leaders include security, the war on terror, trade and economy, and cooperation between the United States and Nigeria on many fronts.

President Buhari met once officially with the previous US President Barack Obama shortly after Buhari was elected.

This visit comes after Trump’s much commented upon comment on African countries during a private meeting with congressional leaders, details of which were leaked to the press.

Political watchers are hoping the relationship between both countries will be reaffirmed and the fall out from the Trump comment will not affect the positives in US-Nigerian bilateral talks.

Watch the live joint press conference with President Buhari and Trump at the White House.