Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House— 30th April 2018
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This was the first visit for an African head of state to the Trump White House since he was elected in 2016.
A joint press conference with the Presidents took place at the White House lawn, with both leaders giving prepared statements, after which they took questions from the assembled international press on topics ranging from bilateral trade to corruption to security, North Korea and the Iran nuclear deal.
Part of ongoing discussions between both leaders include security, the war on terror, trade and economy, and cooperation between the United States and Nigeria on many fronts.
President Buhari met once officially with the previous US President Barack Obama shortly after Buhari was elected.
This visit comes after Trump’s much commented upon comment on African countries during a private meeting with congressional leaders, details of which were leaked to the press.
Political watchers are hoping the relationship between both countries will be reaffirmed and the fall out from the Trump comment will not affect the positives in US-Nigerian bilateral talks.
Watch the live joint press conference with President Buhari and Trump at the White House.
About author
Writer and editor.
Related Articles
-
-
BREAKING: Senate backs Reps, summons Buhari26th April 2018
-
BREAKING: Buhari survives impeachment notice in Senate26th April 2018
-
Trump ‘morally unfit to be president,’ says ex-FBI director17th April 2018
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel
Latest
FG responsible for collapse of national security – Governor Wike— 30th April 2018
Tony John, Port Harcourt Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike has stated that the collapse national security is a fallout of the political interference of the Federal Government in the running of security agencies in the country. Governor Wike spoke Monday during a courtesy visit by the participants of Senior Executive Course 40, 2018 Study Group…
-
Buhari and Trump hold joint press conference at White House— 30th April 2018
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari met with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday. This was the first visit for an African head of state to the Trump White House since he was elected in 2016. A joint press conference with the Presidents took place at the White House lawn, with both leaders…
-
FRSC blames construction companies for road accidents— 30th April 2018
NAN The Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed worry over the high rate of accidents at road construction sites in the country. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Monday, Oyeyemi said that most of the accidents were caused by lack of traffic signs at diversion points in…
-
Man, 27, docked for attempting to steal 18-month-old child— 30th April 2018
NAN A 27-year-old man, Segun Tanimola, who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old baby, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court. Tanimola, who gave no fixed address during trial, faces a charge of child-stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the offence was committed on…
-
Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met— 30th April 2018
Paul Osuyi, Asaba A militant group in the Niger Delta, Urhobo Liberation Force (ULF), has threatened to blow up oil and gas facilities in Urhobo land if the Federal Government fails to make adequate budgetary provisions for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, Delta State within 14 days. ULF vowed to return…
-
Entertainment
Why I didn’t court before marriage -Uche Maduka, actress— 29th April 2018
Nkechi Chima Onyele With a career spanning over 10 years and over 50 films to her credit, delectable actress, Uchenna Nnanna Maduka gained recognition for her role in ‘Two Sisters’. The Abia State-born Theater Arts graduate, however, confessed that being a celebrity has given her lots of privileges and preferential treatments. In this chat, she…
South-West Report
Home of Satan found in Ekiti— 26th April 2018
Wole Balogun, Ado-Ekiti Esu is the Yoruba fashion of Satan in Christian and Jewish belief. It is generally known as the Devil across the western cultures, but in Yoruba cosmology, he is a god of mischief, created by Eledumare, Almighty God, to serve as an examiner/task master for humans. The Yoruba worldview does not portray…
-
Abuja Metro
Truck crushes 3 to death in Abuja— 25th April 2018
Okwe Obi and Nwakaudu Charity, Abuja Vehicular movement was, on Wednesday grounded sequel to an accident which claimed three lives under the popular Banex bridge in Abuja. Eye-witnesses reported that a tiper loaded with sand, lost control and crushed three persons to dead at Banex Bridge, in Abuja while trying to avoid a police van….
Oriental News
Fear of epidemic— 25th April 2018
Residents in Aba cry out over dumpsite Okey Sampson, Aba You’re going to Good Morning market located at the Ngwa Road end of the Aba River popularly known as Waterside. For convenience sake, you decided to use the farther distance of Opobo Road in Ogbor Hill. At Emelogu junction, the air around whiffed. What could…
-
Features
Omo-Agege, Senate and Nigerians— 30th April 2018
Madubuachi Mathias LET me first state here, for the avoidance of doubt, that I am a complete Nigerian and I have been watching the unfolding drama in our Senate and I am so amused as well as happy that, for once, a senator, one of their own, is standing up to the upper legislative house….
Literary Review
My inspiration comes at night – Writer, Ifeanyi Omeni— 27th April 2018
Ifeanyi Omeni is a writer and author of Pearls are not for Pigs, Letter to Thilda, Footprints of Note, Wind of Change, Place of Shadows, Songs at Sunrise. The Managing Director of Touch of Gold media is also a communication coach, an ACE professional, performance poet and a writing coach. In this interview with Damiete…
-
Lifeline
Double trouble for Lagos businessman— 30th April 2018
•‘I lost my wife in auto crash, now my in-laws are after my life’ •You must explain how our sister died – Deceased’s family Bianca Iboma Six months after his wife’s death, Mr. Obinwanne Emelobe is yet to overcome the trauma. The death not only devastated him but brought misunderstanding between him and his in-laws….
Education Review
Africa education ministers to evaluate status of SDGs— 18th April 2018
Xinhua/NAN Education ministers from African countries are to evaluate status of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) on education in the continent at a meeting in Nairobi, Kenya. The April 25 to April 27 Pan Africa High level Conference on Education to be held under the auspices of UNESCO and African Union, will bring together African…
-
TSWeekend
I’ll pay N4.5m tithe –Miracle, BBNaija winner— 27th April 2018
Tosin Ajirire, Just Back From South Africa After three months of drama, suspense and intrigue, reality TV show, Big Brother Naija: Double Wahala came to an end last Sunday with young and dashing pilot, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe emerging as the winner. He smiled home with N25 million cash, a brand new SUV and other prizes…
Opinion
Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (2)— 30th April 2018
This would have put an end to the periodic reference to phantom figures as released by Prof. Herbert Orji. If Dr. Kalu insists that he did not owe any bank before and after leaving office, can financial institutions react and clinically close this matter? Enough of these interminable fairy-tales as these issues are verifiable and…
Columnists
-
Abia degeneracy: Retrospection (2)— 30th April 2018
This would have put an end to the periodic reference to phantom figures as released by Prof. Herbert Orji. If Dr. Kalu insists that he did not owe any bank before and after leaving office, can financial institutions react and clinically close this matter? Enough of these interminable fairy-tales as these issues are verifiable and…
-
Poverty: North blight of Nigeria— 30th April 2018
The above map, which shows the sub-national poverty rates in Nigeria, is very instructive: It shows clearly that there is no correlation between where the President of Nigeria comes from and incidence of wealth and poverty. The map clearly shows that power has been a curse to northern Nigeria and that their hold on power…
-
The partisan patriot— 30th April 2018
There’s something about the People’s Democratic Party that makes you addicted to it, in spite of it. It left monumental imprint on our national landscape and psyche the 16 years it was in charge. And, it threw up a potpouri personnel per term. Which other political party in Africa would have given the world a…
-
Herdsmen and the rest of us— 30th April 2018
In the beginning, God created man. He also made the animals, and all the living and non- living creatures. But did that make man and animal equal? Not in the least. He commanded man, the highest of His creations, to have control over other animals. In Genesis 1:26, God said: “Let us make man in…
-
Buhari and quest for president of Igbo extraction— 30th April 2018
Like him or hate him, Owelle Rochas Okorocha continues to mould Nigerian politics with his eccentric acts. His plans and actions stand like a big statue not only in Imo State, which he superintends as governor, but also in the entire country. Recently, the man was at his element. He said he would emerge the…
-
Conspiracy of silence— 29th April 2018
Times are hard. Yes. But you’re not alone. This is probably not the best of times to be a Nigerian. Even for politicians, this is the worst time to be on the other side of the aisle. Islamic terrorists from Muammar Mohammed Abu Minyar Gaddafi’s Libya, disguising as herdsmen, are wreaking unimaginable havoc in Christian-dominated states….
-
Doc, if my leg is amputated, I will commit suicide— 29th April 2018
Last Sunday, I inadvertently opened a Pandora box, when I discussed “How to overcome disabilities as we grow old”. I did not know that so many elderly people read me, every Sunday. Let me paraphrase that. I did not know that so many elderly people with diabetes read me. I do not know whether to…
-
Preferring a rich man doesn’t make you a gold digger— 29th April 2018
I have a younger friend who wants to get married to a rich guy but she has been worried sick about what people around her have been saying. One woman actually told her that she was marrying the guy because of his money, and thus sees her as a gold digger. She has been worried…
-
How women change men’s behaviour— 29th April 2018
Men live in self-denial when they play down the power of women. Sobbing women are known to have made men change hard-line positions or pacify their women. Now researchers have shown that the mere presence of a beautiful woman around men makes them do dumb things. For example, it has been observed that when a…
-
“Hello I am here, I can hear you!”— 29th April 2018
“Go where?” I asked in alarm, when the girls suddenly started acting business-like. “Tobs, it’s a surprise! Why do you want to ruin it?” Jasmine asked when I insisted on knowing where we were going. “Ok, can I at least take a shower?” I asked grumpily since they obviously were not going to tell. “Does…
Enquiries
EDITOR
Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email: [email protected]
The fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. The comic figure parading himself as Buhari do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides- either the enemy subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria or this territory natives subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God given Victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!