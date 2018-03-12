The Sun News
UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson

12th March 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finished a closed door meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after Tillerson arrived the State House, Abuja around 4.03 p.m.

The U.S Secretary of State will any moment from now address the press and thereafter take questions from journalists.

________

Previous post

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at his office in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started some few minutes after 4 p.m. on Mr. Buhari’s return from an official visit to Benue State.

After the meeting, Mr. Tillerson will hold a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to depart the country after the press conference.

1 Comment

  Ezekiel Okeke 12th March 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Reply

    Buhari Is Dead. Any fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this natives territory is fraudulent criminal tout of fulani criminal terrorists hidden under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria- such fraudulent criminal tout parading himself as Buhari in this natives territory must be Annihilated in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. The fraudulent political name Nigeria is dead- it is Yugoslavia of Africa, so do all its institutions are dead. The dead fraudulent political name Nigeria do not represent this territory natives. This territory natives are only represented by the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Nothing on earth will keep the fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. God Is With Us!!!

