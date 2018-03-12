UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson
— 12th March 2018
Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja
President Muhammadu Buhari and United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finished a closed door meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The meeting started shortly after Tillerson arrived the State House, Abuja around 4.03 p.m.
The U.S Secretary of State will any moment from now address the press and thereafter take questions from journalists.
