UPDATE: President Buhari meets with the U.S. Secretary of State Tillerson

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari and United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson finished a closed door meeting in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The meeting started shortly after Tillerson arrived the State House, Abuja around 4.03 p.m.

The U.S Secretary of State will any moment from now address the press and thereafter take questions from journalists.

President @MBuhari this afternoon, received the United States’ Secretary of State, Mr. Rex Tillerson at the Presidential Villa. pic.twitter.com/MoJKEwLiIU — Government of Nigeria (@AsoRock) March 12, 2018

VIDEO: The United States’ Secretary of State, Mr. Rex Tillerson arrives Presidential Villa, Abuja to meet with President Muhammadu Buhari pic.twitter.com/8bl7Qkcsud — Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) March 12, 2018

After the meeting, Mr. Tillerson will hold a press conference with his Nigerian counterpart, Minister of Foreign Affairs Geoffrey Onyeama.

The U.S. Secretary of State is expected to depart the country after the press conference.