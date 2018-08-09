– The Sun News
President Buhari felicitates with Amb. Atta at 90
Atta

President Buhari felicitates with Amb. Atta at 90

— 9th August 2018

NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Thursday, felicitated with Amb. Abdullahi Atta, on his 90th birthday, slated for August 10.

The president’s congratulatory message is contained in a statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

Buhari joined his family, friends and well-wishers in thanking ‘’almighty God for his continued benevolence and care for the celebrant these past decades of remarkable life of service and dedication to humanity’’.

READ ALSO 2019: Group advocate free tickets for disabled aspirants

He saluted Atta’s service to the nation during his career in the foreign and public service, where he distinguished himself, with courage, in the work of reconciliation, conflict prevention, justice and peace.

According to him, as people gather to celebrate the nonagenarian’s lifetime and achievements, they should remind themselves, the young and old alike, of  their responsibility to give the nation hope for the future.

The president prayed that Atta would continue to enjoy more years of health and remain an inspiration to the incoming generation on discipline, hard work and patriotism.

