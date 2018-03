Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is condoling with Christians, particularly the Catholic faithful, over the passing of the Bishop of Kafanchan Catholic Diocese, the Most Rev. Joseph Danlami Bagobiri, who was buried on Thursday.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement said, the President, in his message to the government and people of Kaduna State, the Catholic faithful in particular, and the Christian community in the country at large, described the late Bishop as a committed Christian who loved his community.

“He fought injustice and all forms oppression. He helped the poor, established schools, including a seminary described as one of the best in the country,” he noted.

President Buhari prayed for the repose of the soul of Bishop Bagobiri.