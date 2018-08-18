President Buhari arrives Nigeria today— 18th August 2018
President Muhammadu Buhari will, this evening, arrive the country after a 10-day vacation in London.
READ ALSO: Akpabio meets Buhari in London
Earlier on Wednesday, the presidency had revealed that Buhari would return to the country at the end of the week.
Making the disclosure on “The Morning Show” of ARISE TV, the Presidential spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, had assured that he would be back, unfailingly, in the country this weekend.
President Buhari on Friday, August 3, 2018, travelled to London on a vacation and transmitted power to his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, to act in his capacity while he was away.
The statement announcing his vacation had read:
“President Muhammadu Buhari begins a 10 working-day holiday from August 3, 2018.
“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, to that effect.
“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.”
