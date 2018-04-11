The Sun News
Latest
11th April 2018 - President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others
11th April 2018 - Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose
11th April 2018 - Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees
11th April 2018 - Residents send distress call to governor over collapsing bridge in Aba
11th April 2018 - Abia community in grief as police kill only son, two others
11th April 2018 - Hausa, Igbo, Yoruba, others unite in Ebonyi
11th April 2018 - Cleansing at Ekwulobia community over incest
11th April 2018 - Oil exploration causes anguish, anger in Owaza, Abia community
11th April 2018 - Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun
11th April 2018 - UI vows not to reverse fees increase despite protest
Home / Politics / President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others
INEC

President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

— 11th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing.

Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, released the names of appointees in a statement, yesterday.

The new RECs are: Dr. Emmanuel Hart; Mohammed Ibrahim; Dr. Cyril Omorogbe; Dr. Uthman Ajidaba; Mr. Segun Agbaje; Baba Yusuf and Yahaya Bello.

Their appointments are for initial term of five years which will take effect from April 17. The new RECs would be inaugurated by the INEC chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s headquarters.

In the Ministry of Health, Buhari appointed Dr. Abdulkareem Yusuf as the medical director of the Federal Neuropsychiatric Hospital Kaduna for an initial term of four years with effect from April 8.

He also renewed the appointment of Dr. Abubakar Musa as the medical director of the Federal Medical Centre, Nguru, Yobe State, for another term of four years, with effect from July 3, 2017.

The appointment of Dr. Abdullahi Ibrahim as medical director of Federal Medical Centre, Azare, Bauchi State, was also renewed for another four years; with effect from April 2.

Also, the appointment of Dr. Nasir Umar as medical director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Bauchi was renewed for four years with effect from April 8 while Dr. Iliasu Ahmed was appointed medical director of Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State, for an initial four years term, with effect from April 8.

The appointment of Dr. Aliyu El-Ladan as medical director of National Obstetric Fistula Centre, Katsina, was also renewed for four years with effect from April 8.

In the Ministry of Information and Culture, the president appointed Dr. Stella Oyedepo as the general manager of the National Theatre, Lagos, for an interim four years with effect from April 8. Ojabo said with the appointment, “Buhari has separated the leadership of the National Theatre from that of the National Troupe of Nigeria.” In the Ministry of Education, Dr. Baba Danjuma was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Idah, Kogi State, for an initial term of four years, with effect from December 27, 2017 as well as Dr. Usman Kallamu as rector of Federal Polytechnic, Damaturu, Yobe State, for an initial four years, with effect from April 8.

Dr. Dayo Oladebeye was also appointed as rector of Federal Polytechnic, Ado Ekiti for an initial term of four years with effect from February 23; Sanusi Gumau was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Bauchi for initial four years from February 23; and Prof. Tomunomi Abbey was appointed rector of Federal Polytechnic, Oil and Gas Bonny, Rivers State.

In the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing, Buhari approved the appointment of Usman Mohammed as managing director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria for initial term of four years with effect from February 1.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

INEC

President appoints 7 INEC RECs, rectors, others

— 11th April 2018

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointment of seven Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) for the Independent National Electoral Commission, among other appointments into some agencies in the Ministries of Health, Information and Culture, Education as well as Power, Works, and Housing. Director of Information in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the…

  • FAYOSE

    Ekiti guber: Bamisile picks APC form, promises to get rid of Fayose

    — 11th April 2018

    Romanus Ugwu, Abuja Former speaker of Ekiti House of Assembly, Femi Bamisile, has picked the All Progressives Congress (APC) Declaration of Interest and Nomination Form; to contest the state’s governorship election in July. Speaking to newsmen at the party secretariat after picking the form, the former lawmaker said he is on a restoration mission to…

  • SENATE

    Buhari seeks fresh Senate approval of 26 nominees

    — 11th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari has written to the Senate, seeking approval for the confirmation of 26 new executive nominees. The presidential nominees include 23 federal commissioners for the National Population Commission (NPC), two non-legal practitioners as members of the Federal Judicial Service Commission and one national commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission…

  • Ajeromi

    Lawmaker flags-off roads rehabilitation in Ajeromi-Ifelodun

    — 11th April 2018

    Tony Udemba Chairperson of House Committee on Diaspora Matters and member representing Ajeromi-Ifelodun federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Rita Odichimma Orji, has assured members of her constituency of her commitment towards developming the area. Orji, who made the remarks when she flagged off the rehabilitation of roads in the area, solicited support in…

  • UI

    UI vows not to reverse fees increase despite protest

    — 11th April 2018

    • Parents reject hike Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan Management of the University of Ibadan (UI), Ibadan, Oyo State, has vowed not to reduce hike in its fees even amid protest by medical students of the institution. The university’s Senate had, on April 4, approved increase of fees for hostel accommodation, practicals and field work for appropriate…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share