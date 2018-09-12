– The Sun News
Latest
12th September 2018 - Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
12th September 2018 - Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry
12th September 2018 - Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River
12th September 2018 - Ebola survivors might still experience virus after – Cambridge University lecturer
12th September 2018 - NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry
12th September 2018 - Adams leads U.S. past 10-man Mexico
12th September 2018 - UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don
12th September 2018 - Rainfall, poor hygiene, increase disease level in Borno – MSF
12th September 2018 - I have no anointed candidates, says Gov. Bello
12th September 2018 - Navy to upgrade facilities in formations, units
Home / National / Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage
minimum wage

Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

— 12th September 2018

NAN

The Presidency has reassured workers of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to an increase in the minimum wage.

Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), gave the assurance on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja.

Enang spoke at the backdrop of alleged lack of commitment by the Federal Government to an upward review of the minimum wage, which has been N18, 000 for over eight years.

“I want to assure you that the Buhari-led administration is very honest and committed to reviewing the salaries of workers.

“If he did not, he would not have set up a committee on minimum wage headed by a retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

READ ALSO Minimum wage may not be ready September –Minister

“This is a sign of commitment, and this retired HoS is not an off-the-mill retired Head of the Civil Service of the Federation; the Minister of Labour is part of it.

“So, it shows the level of commitment, and it is not a committee of the Federal Executive Council; it is a presidential committee set up and inaugurated by the president.”

The tripartite National Minimum Wage Committee, made up of 29 members drawn from organised labour, the federal and state governments, was inaugurated in May, 2017.

Although the committee was given until Sept. 1 to submit its report, it could not meet the deadline due to disagreement over the minimum wage figure.

On Aug. 21, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, blamed the delay on the inability of state governors to come up with an agreed figure.

Ngige, however, stated that the Federal Government through its Economic Management Team, was working with the governors to find a common ground.

Until then, the minister said he could not tell when the new minimum wage would be implemented.

On Monday, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) through its President, Mr Ayuba Wabba, said the government was frustrating the process.

Wabba stated that the congress had summoned a meeting of its organs for next week to report the federal government and decide on the next line of action.

Enang also called on labour leaders to consider unemployed Nigerians in its demand for salary increment.

“So, when we are talking about increase in salaries, I agree to it, but I think we should also factor along creating employment for those who are yet to have.”

He said that the Federal Government was already working in that direction by encouraging its agencies and parastatals to employ young and qualified Nigerians.

Enang stated that the government was also creating self-employment opportunities for enterprising youths through its social investment programmes.

He added that the government was equally creating enabling environment in the agricultural and technological sectors for young Nigerians.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Omotayo Edubi

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

minimum wage

Presidency reassures workers on new minimum wage

— 12th September 2018

NAN The Presidency has reassured workers of the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to an increase in the minimum wage. Sen. Ita Enang, the Senior Special Assistant (SSA) to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), gave the assurance on the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Forum in Abuja. Enang spoke at the backdrop…

  • COTTON

    Kaduna Economy: El-Rufai invites Chinese experts to revamp textile industry

    — 12th September 2018

    Leader of the Chinese delegation Mrs Shuying Wang said that the country has the potential to be a global destination of quality cotton. Sola Ojo, Kaduna As part of efforts to improve the economy of Kaduna State, the El-Rufai administration has invited Chinese experts to look into the possibility of revamping the state’s textile industry….

  • Cameroonian refugees

    Gov. Ayade raises alarm over influx of Cameroonian refugees in C/River

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River has raised alarm over the increasing number of Cameroonian refugees in the state following the arm struggle and demand of Ambazonia Republic in Cameroon. Ayade said this when the President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, paid him a courtesy visit in Calabar on Wednesday. The Senate President…

  • NDIC

    NDIC boss calls for stronger ethical standards in banking industry

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), Alhaji Umaru Ibrahim, has said there was the need for effective collaboration between regulators and operators in the banking system for the establishment of sound ethics and professionalism. Ibrahim made the call during visit by the Executive members of the Chartered…

  • unilag

    UNILAG set to boost knowledge production with continental outlook — Don

    — 12th September 2018

    NAN The Research and Innovation Office, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says the recent launch of two Africa Centres of Excellence in the institution would boost knowledge production with a continental outlook. The Director of the office, Prof. Wellington Oyibo, made the assertion while reflecting on the Centres of Excellence launched on Sept. 5, with the…

Archive

September 2018
S M T W T F S
« Aug    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share