Presidency orders meeting of security chiefs, Ondo govt. over militants’ arms

From: Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

President Muhammadu Buhari has reportedly ordered a meeting of

security chiefs with officials of the Ondo State Government following

the submission of suphisticated weapons by militants in the creeks of

the state.

It was gathered that the president directed security chiefs to meet

with officials of the state government and members of the state’s

amnesty committee.

Also, it was gathered that the presidency was worried by the quality

of weapons recovered from militants in the creeks of Ondo State.

The meeting ordered by President Buhari, it was learnt was meant to

review the security situation in oil rich Niger Delta region.

A source revealed that governors of the nine oil producing states as

well as security chiefs are expected at the parley.

According to the source, the meeting which is being coordinated by the

Director General of the Department of State Services(DSS), Mallam

Lawal Daura is coming on the heels of the massive arms haul effected

by the Ondo State Amnesty Committee in conjunction with security

agencies.

The source hinted that the proposed meeting became necessary because

it was widely believed before now that aside the Niger Delta Avengers,

none of the militant group has the capacity to pull through a massive

arms hold as witnessed in Ondo State last week.

At the riverine Ajapa community in Ese-Odo Local Government Area of

the state, the Amnesty Committee in company of security chiefs had

last week recovered dangerous assorted weapons from militants.

The recovered arms included a Browning machine gun, one General

Purpose Machine Gun (GPMG), Daewoo K3, Colt Automatic Rifles, Breda

30, Fiat Revelli Modelling, several AK 47 Rifles, one Rocket Launcher,

CETME Ameli, Heckler & Koch MG4, tens of Pump Action rifles and some

Automatic Cartridges.

Also surrendered by militants were military uniforms, police bullet

proof vests, dynamites, grenades, bombs and helmets.

The arms were turned in by the kidnappers of the six students of

Igbonla Model College, Epe, Lagos state and other militants.

A member of the state’s amnesty committee who preffered anonymity said

“what we saw was like a film, no one ever envisaged that these young

boys would amass this quality of weapons and keep. It is highly

embarrassing, to say the least.

“As soon as the photographs of the arms were released and it was

confirmed that the arms were from that community aside several others

that were recovered from other villages, the president ordered that an

appraisal be done immediately.

“That is why all the governors of the Niger Delta region and the

security chiefs will meet on Wednesday because no one had any inkling

that apart from the avengers, any such group could muster this massive

hold of weapons.

“It is a thing of great concern and worry to every responsible

government because some of the weapons the militants surrendered are

not just arms even a country can easily procure, it takes a process.

So the question is, how did these boys get to this level.

“More efforts should be made by all the governors of the region to

adopt the Ondo model to mop up arms because there are likely to be

more dangerous game groups with far more sophisticated weapons at

their disposal,” he added.