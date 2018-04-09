The Sun News
Presidency says it has not approved $1 billion for military equipment

— 9th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Almost a week after Minister of Defence Mansur Dan-Ali told State House Correspondents that President Muhammadu Buhari had approved the release of $1 billion for the procurement of security equipment to fight the Boko Haram insurgency in Nigeria’s northeast, the Presidency seems to have made a reversal.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, told newsmen at the Council Chambers briefing room that President Buhari has not approved the release of $1 billion from the Excess Crude Account (ECA) for the procurement of equipment to fight Boko Haram.

He explained that the approval given to the Federal Government by the National Economic Council (NEC) to spend $1 billion from ECA was undergoing the normal legislative process before the National Assembly.

The approval was given at 83rd National Executive Council (NEC), chaired by Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo.

Governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose had distanced himself from the request and subsequently dragged the Federal Government to court over the matter.

Senator Enang said the release of such funds could not have been approved by President Buhari as being reported, stressing that the President follows due process in the running of the affairs of the country.

The legislative aide to the president stated:

“In response to several issues raised about Security Fund sourced for at source from Excess Crude account to combat Security challenges in the country and the several misreadings attending same, may l state as follows:

“That the said sum has not and cannot be approved for spending by Mr. President.

“That in accordance with best practices, Mr. President, having received approval of sum from National Economic Council made up of all the Governors, now had a meeting with the Minister of Defence, Service Chiefs and the Inspector-General of Police, among others to collate the need of each of the Services and the money available for appropriation.

“That Mr. President and the meeting having collated the need of each Service and the amount involved may now present same to the Federal Executive Council for detailed Consideration, or in exercise of Presidential powers may communicate same to the National Assembly for appropriation.

“That this may be done as usual upon Mr. President Consulting prior with the Leadership of the National Assembly through the whole body of principal officers or the presiding officers of each chambers only, before originating the communication to the National Assembly.

“That as at now, the process of approving the money for use is inchoate and still undergoing Executive standard operating procedure before laying same before the National Assembly for appropriation.

“That the processes now being worked on is to fast-track this procedures so that it may be forwarded to the National Assembly while it is still considering the 2018 Appropriation Bill (Budget) for incorporation as Mr. President’s supplementary request under the 2018 Budget, or if completed, after the 2018 Budget, it may be forwarded as supplementary Appropriation Bill.

“That succinctly stated, Mr. President has not approved the sum for any release of this procurement or application howsoever.

“In any case, before any Sum is released from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, there must be 

A. Appropriation Act 

B. Vote of Charge 

C. Warrant which is legally predicated on appropriation authorization Sub-head under the Act

“That the Executive is conscious of the  provisions of the Section 80 (3) and (4) of the 1999 Constitution which states:

“No moneys shall be withdrawn from any public fund of the Federation, other than the Consolidated Revenue Fund of the Federation, unless the issue of those moneys has been authorized by an Act of the National Assembly.

“No moneys shall be withdrawn from the Consolidated Revenue Fund or any other public fund of the Federation, except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly.

“We are also conscious of the provision of Sections 4 and 5 of the 2017 Appropriation Act (relating to Excess crude Account) and would not take any action in breach thereof.

“Just as the Legislature in processing legislation starts with conceptualizing, drafting, scrutiny of the draft, gazzetting, First reading, 2nd reading, committal to appropriate committee, public hearing, consideration of the Report by Committee of the whole or supply, passage and 3rd reading in plenary, so also does the Executive have and maintain standard operating procedure, or due process or due diligence in all actions. And at this stage, the matter is ongoing these processes.

“Therefore, the matter of the Security fund is still undergoing standard processes for laying before the National Assembly for appropriation.

“In summary, ladies and gentlemen, the said Sum can only be spent upon, and in the manner as shall be approved by the National Assembly, and Assented to in Appropriation Act or supplementary Appropriation Act.”

Share