DANKWAMBO

Presidency: I’ve no plan to step down – Dankwambo

— 14th August 2018

Cosmas Omegoh

Gombe State Governor, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo, has debunked media claim that he was shelving his presidential bid, describing the report as a story “best fit only for the trash-can.” He added that “such concocted-trash can only exists in the wild imagination of the authors of the story. It is as false as all the other spurious claims contained in the sponsored story.”

The governor condemned the publication (not in Daily Sun) because it “seeks to pitch two great friends and colleagues, Dr. Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo and Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on a collision course, by painting the former as being less popular than the latter.”

In a statement issued on his behalf, by his Special Assistant (Media), Junaidu Usman, Governor Dankwambo made it clear that he would not step down for Governor Tambuwal or anyone else, insisting that the Dankwambo presidential project is all about Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Defection: We’re both guilty, Akpabio tells Saraki

“He is a proven achiever, who has all it takes to get Nigeria out of the clutches of darkness it has been forced into. We are positive that not only will Dankwambo emerge the presidential flag bearer of the PDP, but will also be overwhelmingly voted for by generality of Nigerians in the next presidential election. It remains the only realistic way to save the drifting Nigerian project with the needed dispatch.”

In the statement, the governor said it is normal for friendly governors to invite each other to commission projects executed by their administrations. “Such is the closeness between Dankwambo and Tambuwal that the Gombe State governor went a step further to name an important street in the state capital after the Sokoto State governor. If anything, that should have been appreciated as yet another proof of Governor Dankwambo’s trademark policy of politics without bitterness which he has been exhibiting since his assumption of office seven years ago and which has seen his administration recording unprecedented achievements across all sectors of development.

 

