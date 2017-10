From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The presidency received a report from the Acting Chairman of the Federal Civil Service Commission on the controversial reinstatement and subsequent posting of the embattled former Chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, into the service.

Daily Sun gathered that the report was submitted to the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, Wednesday night.

Kyari was said to have written to the Acting chairman of the FCSC, while the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, queried the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior.

Oyo-Ita’s response and that of the Permanent Secretary had yearlier been submitted to Kyari on the order of President Muhammadu Buhari.

A presidency source that didn’t want to be named confirmed that “There are now three reports before the presidency on the matter.”