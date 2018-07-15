– The Sun News
PRESIDENCY

Presidency disowns Sheriff as DG Buhari 2019 Support c’ittee

— 15th July 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Twenty hours after, the Presidency has disowned the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters, Gideon Sammani, over the announcement of former Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sen. Ali Modu Sheriff as the Director General of Buhari 2019 Presidential Support Committee.

It described the announcement as “unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded.”

Director Press, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Lawrence Ojabo, who had earlier confirmed to journalists authenticity of the statement when they sought clarification, in a statement, on Saturday said, “The attention of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has been drawn to documents in circulation in print and social media purportedly issued by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Political Matters in the Presidency as public notice, announcing the names of certain individuals and appointing them into different roles under the BUHARI 2019 PRESIDENTIAL SUPPORT COMMITTEE, as well as soliciting for support.

“It has become imperative to clarify to all Nigerians and in particular to APC members that the said documents are unauthorised, misleading and should therefore be totally disregarded.

“Appropriate administrative measures are being put in place to ensure that such lapse does not recur in future.”

Sammani, had in a statement, on Friday, announced Sheriff, a two-term governor of Borno State, who returned to the APC few weeks to the state congresses of the ruling party, as head of the support committee.

He had explained that the Committee was different from the Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) which recently appointed Mr. Rotimi Amaechi, the Minister of Transport as the Director General while Human Rights Lawyer Festus Keyamo as the spokesman and Director, Strategic Communications.

The body which has now been disowned consist of 35 members of the Support Committee, 10 members of National Advisory Committee and five members of National Patrons with President Muhammadu Buhari as the Grand Patron.

A popular Kano musician Dauda Rara was appointed National Director Music, while a Nollywood Actor and a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon Desmond Elliot is the National Publicity Secretary.

Chief of Staff to the Imo State governor and governorship aspirant of APC, Uche Ugwumba Nwosu will serve as the National Secretary.

It noted that the “individuals were selected after the APC National Convention to build on the momentum of the success to step up preparation within the hierarchy and ranks and file of the party to fully support President Muhammadu Buhari to continue with his programmes and policies for the upliftment and advancement of the country with the manifesto of the APC.”

Hon. Sammani, who is also Facilitator President Support Committee under the OSGF, said: “In preparation for the reelection of President Buhari in 2019, the Presidential Support Committee, Buhari 2019 has appointed eminent Nigerians to the National Working Committee of the organisation.

“The prominent individuals have been selected from Buhari Support Group in their own rights as loyalists.”

The Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Dr Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Alhaji Mamman Daura all make up the National Patrons of the Committee.

Members of the National advisory committee are: Senator M.T Mbu, Senator Yerima Bakura, Senator George Akume, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, Senator Ita Giwa, Hon. Gudaji Kazaure, Hajiya Ireti, Alhaji Ismaila Isa Funtua and Senator Abu Ibrahim.

 

 

