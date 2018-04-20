Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye

The Presidency says that a Facebook page purportedly in the name of Zahra Buhari, the President’s daughter, is fake and has distanced itself and the first family from it.

The page recently featured a post with what looks like a photoshopped picture of President Buhari walking on an airport runway in the snow.

The post, which has since gone viral, was published on April 17, and reads:

“Children of God, here is a 75 years old man walking in the snow without Cardigan just to rescue the battered economic status of Nigeria and some of you senseless people feel he travels too much as if he travels for partying or merry making? “God bless Nigeria “Please share…”

The Presidency vehemently denies any connection with the Buhari family, with Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, describing the anonymous person(s) behind the page and post as “Merchants of mischief.”

The statement reads: