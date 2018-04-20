The Sun News
20th April 2018 - Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page
20th April 2018 - FG moves to end rift among permanent secretaries, public officials
20th April 2018 - Nigeria not low income with less than 20% debt to GDP – Adeosun
20th April 2018 - Why relationships fail more today – Okoro, relationship coach
20th April 2018 - Trump tweets at OPEC over "Very High" prices, oil instantly falls
20th April 2018 - African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner
20th April 2018 - SA prosecutors to charge Duduzane Zuma with homicide
20th April 2018 - BREAKING: Military to launch Operation LAST HOLD in northern Borno
20th April 2018 - Catholic Church must help the poor, Pope says in southern Italy pilgrimage
20th April 2018 - South Sudan's army chief Gen. James Ajongo dies in Egypt
Fake ZAHRA Buhari Facebook page

Presidency disavows fake Zahra Buhari Facebook page

— 20th April 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The Presidency says that a Facebook page purportedly in the name of Zahra Buhari, the President’s daughter, is fake and has distanced itself and the first family from it. The page recently featured a post with what looks like a photoshopped picture of President Buhari walking on an airport runway in the snow….

  • Winifred Oyo-Ita head of civil service PERMANENT SECRETARIES rift with public officials

    FG moves to end rift among permanent secretaries, public officials

    — 20th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye The Federal Government of Nigeria has begun moves to end the perennial rifts between permanent secretaries and other stakeholders in public sector administration. The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Mrs. Winifred Oyo-Ita, made the disclosure in her keynote address at an induction training programme organised for permanent secretaries in Abuja…

  • Adeosun DEBT Nigeria

    Nigeria not low income with less than 20% debt to GDP – Adeosun

    — 20th April 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Washington DC Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun on Friday stated that Nigeria, with less than 20 per cent debt to GDP ratio, could not be categorized a low income country by the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The IMF Financial Counselor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Tobias Adrian, had on…

  • Trump tweets at OPEC, OIL prices drop

    Trump tweets at OPEC over “Very High” prices, oil instantly falls

    — 20th April 2018

    Bloomberg Oil fell in New York after U.S. President Donald Trump criticized OPEC and said crude prices are “artificially Very High.” The comments came as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies including Russia showed willingness to further tighten oil markets and boost prices. Looks like OPEC is at it again. With record amounts…

  • AFRICAN DRUMS FESTIVAL

    African Drums Festival to unite all Africans – culture commissioner

    — 20th April 2018

    NAN The Ogun Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mr Muyiwa Ladipo, has said that the African Drums Festival is designed to unite Nigerians and Africans. The commissioner said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday at the ongoing third edition of the African Drums Festival in Abeokuta, Ogun. “We…

