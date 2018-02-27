The Sun News
Latest
27th February 2018 - Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 
27th February 2018 - Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG
27th February 2018 - Oil threat: SPE urges more investment in renewable energy
27th February 2018 - FG: New minimum wage ready 3rd quarter
27th February 2018 - CBN: How fiscal interventions’ll boost external reserves
27th February 2018 - …As NASS commends CBN on N9.5bn ASCON intervention projects
27th February 2018 - Emefiele, Akeredolu launch N42bn Greenfield egg powderisation plant
27th February 2018 - How VAIDS’ll expose big tax defaulters –Subair, LIRS boss
27th February 2018 - 600 Nigerians in Chinese prisons –Envoy
27th February 2018 - Plans to extend Chinese President Xi’s rule sparks social media outrage
Home / Business / Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 

Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 

— 27th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidency has denied insinuations alleging plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reintroduce the controversial on-shore-off-shore dichotomy intended to deprive the littoral states of Akwa lbom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Lagos, among others, of the derivation content of revenue allocation. 

It has also denied claims that Akwa Ibom State contributes a greater part of the nation’s revenue from off-shore oil, describing those behind the allegations as malicious and false alarmists. 

The government explained that the committee on proposal for re-structuring of Nigeria report led by Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, “had recommended to allow the states control resources and devolve more powers to them and consequently increase allocation to the states, of which Akwa Ibom is among.”

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, Senator Ita Enang, while addressing State House Correspondents, corrected the misconception arising from the El-Rufai-led committee.

The Governor el-Rufai-led committee had recommended among others, “To promote the unity of the country and ensure that states are more financially empowered to deliver services to their residents, as well as ensure no one feels disadvantaged that the Federal Government should expeditiously review derivation principle to reflect areas of consensus, which are adoption of ‘state control of resources and pay the Federal Government,’ upward review of the current formula in favour of states and adoption of similar derivation formula in favour of solid minerals and power generation.”

According to Enang, “the apprehension of the contenders is that the recommendation says that the oil, gas and other minerals devolved to the state and that off-shore belongs to the Federal Government. 

“I submit that by God’s special providence, arising from the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of AG. Federation v. AG, Abia State & 35 Ors (2002) 6 NWLR (part 764) 542-905. I played central co-ordinating role in the abolition of the on-shore-off-shore dichotomy in the House of Representatives and my brother, Senator Udoma Udo Udoma, now Minister of Budget and National Planning, led in the Senate.

“Upon the judgment in 2002, the Federal Government, at the leader of Emeritus Governors Obong Victor Attah (AKS), DSP Alamieyesigha (Bayelsa), James Ibori (Delta) and Peter Odili (Rivers) agreed with the Federal Government on behalf of the littoral states for a political solution, and this was worked out legislatively.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

Guaranteed Income: Register for free and get 100 dollar bonus to start!

Frenzy moments in the EPL, enjoy as we throw jabs at 'em!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidency denies plans to reintroduce onshore/offshore oil dichotomy 

— 27th February 2018

Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja The Presidency has denied insinuations alleging plans by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to reintroduce the controversial on-shore-off-shore dichotomy intended to deprive the littoral states of Akwa lbom, Bayelsa, Rivers, Delta and Lagos, among others, of the derivation content of revenue allocation.  It has also denied claims that Akwa Ibom State…

  • Nigeria yet to benefit from AGOA, ETLS, says FG

    — 27th February 2018

    Uche Usim, Abuja  The Director General of Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Dr. Dikko Umaru Radda, on Monday disclosed that Nigeria was yet to benefit substantially from the African Growth and Opportunity Act (AGOA) and the ECOWAS Trade Liberalisation Scheme (ETLS). Radda said the benefits and incentives, which AGOA and ETLS…

  • Oil threat: SPE urges more investment in renewable energy

    — 27th February 2018

    Adewale Sanyolu As global concerns mount over the fate of fossil fuel in the future, Nigeria has been advised to invest more in renewable energy in order to reap its inherent gains. Stakeholders at different fora have advocated that the President Muhammadu Buhari led government increase its investment in renewable energy as part of efforts…

  • FG: New minimum wage ready 3rd quarter

    — 27th February 2018

    …We’ll resist delay –NLC Bimbola Oyesola; Magnus Eze The Federal Government has assured that the new minimum wage would be ready by the third quarter of this year, when the Presidential Committee for its review led by former Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOSCF), Ama Pepple, would have submitted its report for implementation.  Minister…

  • CBN: How fiscal interventions’ll boost external reserves

    — 27th February 2018

    Omodele Adigun As the new company to help Nigeria conserve $1 billion in imports finally berths, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has explained how its various intervention programmes would yield more investments and boost the nation’s foreign reserves. According to its Governor, Godwin Emefiele, the latest intervention on the bank’s radar is cattle ranching,…

Archive

February 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jan    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share