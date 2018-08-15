– The Sun News
Home / National / Presidency debunks report on extension of President Buhari’s vacation
Buhari’s vacation

Presidency debunks report on extension of President Buhari’s vacation

— 15th August 2018

NAN

The Presidency has described the social media report that President Muhammadu Buhari, extended his ongoing 10 working days vacation in London as fake.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the purported fake news indicates that the President had already transmitted a letter to the National Assembly to this effect.

The official twitter handle of the presidency @NGRPresident, late Tuesday night, dismissed the report, saying it is an old story which was first circulated during the president’s vacation in Feb. 2017.

The presidency, therefore, enjoined all peace-loving citizens to ignore the fake news, saying that President Buhari had not extended his vacation.

It stated: “This story from Feb. 2017 is currently being mischievously circulated on social media platforms, to create the impression that it’s related to the president’s current vacation.

READ ALSO Eid-el-Kabir: Kebbi gov. approves payment of August salary

“Kindly take note of the date, 2017. The President has not extended his ongoing 10-working-day vacation.’’

The fake news alert read: “Breaking: Buhari extends vacation, writes National Assembly’’

President Buhari had on Aug. 3 commenced a 10 working days holiday.

The president’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Femi Adesina, confirmed this development in a statement on Aug. 1, in Abuja.

He said: “In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 Constitution, a letter has been transmitted to the President of the Senate, and the Speaker, House of Representatives to that effect.

“While the President is on vacation, the Vice President will be in acting capacity as President.”

Adesina said the President would be in London for the holiday.

