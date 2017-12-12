The Sun News
Latest
12th December 2017 - Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts
12th December 2017 - Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle
12th December 2017 - Israel intercepts rocket launched from Gaza, responds with tanks
12th December 2017 - NAFDAC calls for join fight against unwholesome, unregistered products
12th December 2017 - NTIC develops young talents in Science, Art Fair 
12th December 2017 - 11 children injured in Vietnam school collapse
12th December 2017 - Ukraine authorities to appeal Saakashvili’s release
12th December 2017 - Over 180,000 residence, labor violators arrested across Saudi Arabia
12th December 2017 - Car bomb kills journalist in Somali capital
12th December 2017 - Breastfeeding mom, crying son removed from flight
Home / National / Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts

Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts

— 12th December 2017

The Federal Government has opened nationwide consultations with opinion leaders towards ending incessant farmers – herdsmen conflict.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo opened the dialogue with the hosting of some traditional rulers from Adamawa at the State House, in Abuja.
The meeting was sequel to his visit to Adamawa on December 5, in the wake of the communal clashes in the area.

The meeting had in attendance the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa; elder statesman, Malam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of the Fulani communities.

Subsequent meetings would focus on other interest groups.

At the meeting, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflicts were analysed.

The meeting condemned the acts of violence that had occurred, especially the killing of children and women.

It also highlighted the need for Law Enforcement and other Government Agencies to dutifully and objectively perform their constitutional roles.

The vice president assured the delegation of the Federal Government’s resolve and commitment to the entrenchment of lasting peace in all communities across the country and the resolution of all legitimate grievances.

He said, “There is nothing much more important now, in showing our leadership beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation.

The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.”

According to the vice president, “We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation where we and our children can live in peace.”

Following the vice president’s visit to Adamawa State, several food items and relief materials had been distributed to all the affected communities in the state, including Shafaron, Kodomti, Tullum, Mzoruwe and Mararraban Bare in Numan Local Government Area.

Other communities that received relief materials were Dong, Lawaru and Kukumso in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

In the next series of meetings, the vice president will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa, while meetings with stakeholders from other conflict-affected states would follow.

Also at the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello. (NAN )

Post Views: 3
Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

Only Way Left For The Average Nigerian to End Money Worries

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't URINATE. Shrink your Enlarged PROSTATE here!!

High blood pressure? Stop managing it. Get it completely cured. Click here!

Defeat diabetes. Stop fretting. Normalize your blood sugar. Click here!!

Let's have some fun throwing jabs and jokes at the EPL Stars!

About author

Segun Adio

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts

— 12th December 2017

The Federal Government has opened nationwide consultations with opinion leaders towards ending incessant farmers – herdsmen conflict. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo opened the dialogue with the hosting of some traditional rulers from Adamawa at the State House, in Abuja. The meeting was sequel to his visit to Adamawa on December 5, in the wake of…

  • Electricity generation hits 7,000mw, but 2,000mw idle

    — 12th December 2017

    Nigeria’s electricity generation has hit 7,000 megawatts, the highest in the history of Nigeria, but a large proportion of the generation is idle. Reports say that only 5,000 megawatts had been utilised, leaving 2,000 megawatts idle. Mr Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Power, Works and Housing, complained that only a part of the generation had…

  • NAFDAC calls for join fight against unwholesome, unregistered products

    — 12th December 2017

    The National Agency for Food, Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has urged critical stakeholders to join the organisation in the fight against counterfeit, adulterated and unregistered products, especially in the South-East of the country. The South-East Zonal Co-ordinator of NAFDAC, Mr Fori Tatama, gave the advice in an interview, on Tuesday, in Enugu. “We want…

  • Nigeria urges peaceful resolution of Israel-Palestinian conflict

    — 12th December 2017

    Nigeria has called for the peaceful resolution of the protracted conflicts between Israel and Palestinian, saying it is greatly concerned about the situation in many parts of the Middle East. Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs,Amb. Olukunle Bamgbose, delivered  Nigeria’s statement at the UN General Assembly ‘Debate on Question of Palestine and the Situation in…

  • Oil price jumps above $65

    — 12th December 2017

    Brent crude oil prices jumped above $65 per barrel after the shutdown of the Forties North Sea pipeline knocked out significant supplies from a market that was already tightening due to OPEC-led production cuts. Brent crude futures on Tuesday, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $ 65.07 dollars a barrel at 0211 GMT….

Archive

December 2017
S M T W T F S
« Nov    
 12
3456789
10111213141516
17181920212223
24252627282930
31  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351

Editor, Online: Ikenna Emewu
Contact: 08120997006

Share