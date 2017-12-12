Presidency begins consultations to end farmers – herdsmen conflicts

The Federal Government has opened nationwide consultations with opinion leaders towards ending incessant farmers – herdsmen conflict.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo opened the dialogue with the hosting of some traditional rulers from Adamawa at the State House, in Abuja.

The meeting was sequel to his visit to Adamawa on December 5, in the wake of the communal clashes in the area.

The meeting had in attendance the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II; the Lamido of Adamawa, Muhammadu Barkindo Musdafa; elder statesman, Malam Ahmed Joda and other leaders of the Fulani communities.

Subsequent meetings would focus on other interest groups.

At the meeting, previous reports on the conflict were presented by the delegation and causes of the conflicts were analysed.

The meeting condemned the acts of violence that had occurred, especially the killing of children and women.

It also highlighted the need for Law Enforcement and other Government Agencies to dutifully and objectively perform their constitutional roles.

The vice president assured the delegation of the Federal Government’s resolve and commitment to the entrenchment of lasting peace in all communities across the country and the resolution of all legitimate grievances.

He said, “There is nothing much more important now, in showing our leadership beyond preventing tragedy and destruction of everything we have built as a nation.

The entire Nigeria enterprise is bigger than other interests. The overall objective is ensuring that our nation is not enveloped by another crisis.”

According to the vice president, “We now have an opportunity to do something. We have the opportunity to resolve the issues and to build a nation where we and our children can live in peace.”

Following the vice president’s visit to Adamawa State, several food items and relief materials had been distributed to all the affected communities in the state, including Shafaron, Kodomti, Tullum, Mzoruwe and Mararraban Bare in Numan Local Government Area.

Other communities that received relief materials were Dong, Lawaru and Kukumso in Demsa Local Government Area of the state.

In the next series of meetings, the vice president will meet with the Batta, Bachama and other groups from Adamawa, while meetings with stakeholders from other conflict-affected states would follow.

Also at the meeting were Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha and the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello. (NAN )