The Sun News
NairaBet advert
Latest
26th December 2016 - Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer
26th December 2016 - Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia
26th December 2016 - Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment
26th December 2016 - Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG
26th December 2016 - Earn more cash printing at Christmas, New Year
26th December 2016 - How agricultural sector fared in 2016
26th December 2016 - Presco Oil Palm to create over 50,000 jobs
26th December 2016 - Over-regulation killing economy –Yusuf, CEO Accenture
26th December 2016 - ICT: New investments dry up over EFCC scare
26th December 2016 - Education: NMEC to strengthen monitoring, evaluation system
Home / Business / Presco Oil Palm to create over 50,000 jobs

Presco Oil Palm to create over 50,000 jobs

— 26th December 2016

PRESCO Oil Plc, an agriculture company, has plans to cultivate 100,000 hectares of oil palm across the country, which will create over 50,000 jobs.
To this end, the company also planned to divest from oil palm cultivation and expand to rubber plantation by 2018 as part of its expansion strategies.
Managing Director of Presco Plc, Mr. Felix Nwabuku, who disclosed this while presenting cash rewards to hardworking staff during the company’s end of year party, said the rubber board wood garden for cultivation of the rubber plantation was ready.
He said the plan to divest from oil palm cultivation was the right thing to do, adding that Nigerians are lazy towards agriculture as many of them have lands but refuse to go into agriculture.
He added: “Banks in Nigeria do not support agricultural development. It is the will and determination of the people to drive agriculture, to get into agriculture and practice agriculture. We can then use whatever the government has put in place to support agriculture. Our destination as a group in Nigeria is to have in the long run 100,000 hectares of oil palm in Nigeria. Today we have 16,000 hectares put together and we have staff strength of 5,500.
“It means that in future, if we come to a point where we have 100,000 hectares, we are looking at having close to about 45,000 to 50,000 workers. We have had challenges in 2016, but we have weathered them successfully. In this 2016, we are able to extend our frontiers.
By the time we gathered last year, our Sakponba project which is in Orhionmwon Local Government was an idle, but today the Sakponba project has become a reality, so that is progress,” he added.

How I cure baldness using these natural techniques. Read story

23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

How to get flat belly in just 9 days.Click Here

Grow your money by 30% monthly. It's guaranteed.Click here!

7 simple steps to earn N300,000 monthly online working 2hrs daily

Stretch marks solutions clears stretch marks in 2 weeks. Guaranteed!

Get free ecommerce website like Jumia, Konga, make N500k monthly

Get paid at least N8,500 daily working online. click and register

Receive at least $1000 weekly in your account from online businesses!

End of the year special offer to our subscribers. Claim it here

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Customs on South East roads: it’s illegal -Lawyer

— 26th December 2016

By Romanus Okoye Second Vice President of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) and human rights lawyer, Monday Ubani has condemned too many Customs roadblocks along Lagos-Ore-Benin-Onitsha Road, describing it as illegal. In a telephone interview with Daily Sun yesterday, Ubani said it was an aberration that Customs allowed contraband goods to enter through the borders…

  • Oil, gas sector: Fresh investments stunted by stakeholders inertia

    — 26th December 2016

    By Adewale Sanyaolu The year 2016 started with gloom, considering the high level of shattered dreams that characterised the better part of 2015, which eventually continued in the year under review. The continuous decline in crude oil price in 2014, continued until 2016, hitting an all time low of $27, before gradually rising to its…

  • Low scores for aviation industry blighted by harsh environment

    — 26th December 2016

    Stories by Louis Ibah The low points Activities in Nigeria’s aviation industry for both operators and regulatory agencies in 2016 were marred  heavily by the poor state of infrastructure at the airports, low revenue yields for airline investors, debt overhang to service providers and workers, as well as the scarcity and exorbitant cost of insurance…

  • Badagry deep sea project: Indigenes disagree with FG, LSG

    — 26th December 2016

    Stories by Isaac Anumihe While the Federal and Lagos State Governments are basking in the euphoria of constructing the largest deep seaport (in Africa) in the ancient city of Badagry, the indigenes are enwrapped in the fear of the negatives, which the development will bring. They cite environmental degradation, deprivation of their main source of livelihood…

  • Earn more cash printing at Christmas, New Year

    — 26th December 2016

    By Bimbola Oyesola Last two weeks we discussed on this page businesses you can do to make money at this festive period. Printing is also another avenue that a would-be entrepreneur can tap into to rake in millions even in this period of recession. The potential in printing is huge, despite all the online media;…

Archive

December 2016
M T W T F S S
« Nov    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Call Uche on +234-805-633-4351