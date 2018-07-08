The Sun News
OPE TEJUOSO

Preparing breakfast for Catholic bishops, great blessing – Ope Tejuoso

— 8th July 2018

Agatha Emeadi

Ope Tejuoso’s commitment and desire to follow her instinct is the reason she became the head baker/creative director of ‘Opindos’ bakery and The Muse Academy. Tejuoso, a legal practitioner, has taken her game a notch higher by opening Opindos Ventures Limited, located on Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, Lagos.

She has one good promise: clients should expect all homemade foods both local and continental dishes. It is also a place where one could quickly pick up some freshly baked items. She adds that she was at a crossroad deciding whether to specialize on cooking or baking, but with her late mother’s wise counsel questioning the difference between cooking and baking. “I kept it in mind as an eye opener. Now, I am set to do both,” the delectable lady told Sunday Gists.

You wonder how a highflying lawyer chose to have a career in the food industry. Tejuoso who is the only daughter of former governor of Lagos State Air Commodore Gholahan A. Mudasiru of blessed memory, says, “Before studying Law, I enjoyed cooking. As the only girl in the family I had a whole lot of opportunities to do the cooking. I remember baking cakes for my friends’ birthday in my secondary school days in Queen’s College. I cooked for my brothers during their parties, cooked for my friends in school under the supervision of two eagled eyed elders, my grandmother and my own mother, who are both late.

She adds: “As early as age six, my grandmother drafted me into the kitchen and by my 13th birthday, I was already a mini-chef. I was still very active in the kitchen throughout my school years in the University of Lagos while studying Law.

“My graduation, getting married and delivery, all came almost at the same time and the Law school was moved to Abuja. With a little baby in my hand, the logistics of moving to Abuja for the Law school was not feasible at all. I began to think of what to do and saw an advertisement on television about a chef school in London. I applied and was admitted into the world famous Leith’s School of Food and Wine, London, United Kingdom.’

“When I came back from UK, I got a job with Eko Hotels and worked with every department while still baking.” Apart from knowing and exhibiting cooking mastery at a tender age, Ope as she is fondly called is also in love with cakes. “I love cakes, my 21st birthday cake was very nice and it strengthened my curiosity to learn more. I also trained in a baking school in UK. With my cakes and foods in my kitty, I finally went to Law School and from there to the law firm of George Ikoli and Okagbue, which was a great exposure for me but chose to be different among my peers.

In 1998, Tejuoso incorporated ‘Opindos’, a bakery company and finally set up the Muse Academy, which she describes as ‘living my dream.’ All her businesses are related to food. “I have a sewing outfit that does uniforms, overalls and simple clothings for the kitchen,” she says.

And what are her high points as a food vendor? She responds: “My 21st birthday cake got me three orders. Baking a birthday cake for a former president and organizing breakfast for the Nigerian Catholic Bishops Conference were all referral jobs and high points. Referral jobs gladden my heart.”

Talking about the Muse academy, she says, “It is a total package for everyone, though we started with brides who are set to settle down in marriage before we added the demonstration class for children to catch them young. I develop recipes and curriculum for the Creative Kitchen classes.”

It is noteworthy that she did not really plan to be a chef and baker as she explains: “As a child I wanted to be a teacher. When I grew a little older, I realized teaching was not meant for me. But somehow, I have now found joy in teaching because I do it in my comfort zone.”

Today, she has put all her destiny, gift, intelligence and commitment together to see through a full blown academy, a cake bakery, a stop-over food centre, a clothing shop and then put the icing on the cake by becoming a qualified lawyer running perfectly legal businesses.

Latest

MAKARFI

2019: We’ll use legitimate means to dislodge APC – Makarfi

— 8th July 2018

Says APC’s misrule has made the campaign work of PDP easier Noah Ebije, Kaduna Former governor of Kaduna State and the immediate past National Caretaker Committee Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress(APC) has softened the ground for the PDP to have smooth election…

  • FASHOLA

    My many headaches as minister (II) – Fashola

    — 8th July 2018

    [Continued from last week]   But your critics still point at your earlier comment that any serious government should be able to fix power in six months? I did not say so. I challenge anybody who said I said so to bring the tape. I have the tape, I remember what I said, and I…

  • BUBA GALADIMA

    Buba Galadima: The courage to say no

    — 8th July 2018

    Chidi Obineche He is said to be dauntless. He is believed widely to work with candour and abnegation. Buba Galadima, a long time friend and crony of President Muhammadu Buhari last Tuesday kissed bye to the spell of political wilderness in a chasm that has seized the political space and imagination. He embraced the rollicking…

  • Kenneth OFORDILE

    Enugu guber: Why Ugwuanyi’ll sweep the polls – Ofordile

    — 8th July 2018

    Aloy Madu, Enugu Chief Kenneth Ofordile is the National President of Enugu Progressive Social Club of Nigeria, one of the most prominent and active social clubs in the South East. Ofordile, a business tycoon and celebrated philanthropist who has impacted his club with his vision and mission of charity to the less privileged in society…

  • NIGERIAN ARMY

    Python Dance: Ohanaeze to sue Nigerian Army

    — 8th July 2018

    Raphael Ede, Enugu Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has announced its plan to sue the Nigerian army for alleged extra-judicial killings of Igbo youths during the September 2017 “Operation Python Dance II” in the states of the South-East zone. The Nigerian army had last year carried out a military operation code named: “Egwu Eke…

