Prepare for APC’s defeat in Ekiti, Fayose tells Presidency

Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, has said the Presidency should be ready for the defeat of the All Progressives Congress and its candidate in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

He said the defeat will be a shocker for the Presidency and congratulatory message for the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee of the party.

Fayose, who stated this through his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Idowu Adelusi in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, was reacting to the quit notice given to him and his party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) by the Presidency during the APC’s national convention in Abuja at the weekend.

The governor said the APC was day dreaming, because apart from Ekiti which is already a hope lost for Kayode Fayemi, the APC would also meet its waterloo in Osun State, and would be finally dislodged from the Presidency in 2019.

Fayose said the Presidency did not need a soothsayer to educate them that its candidate would not be able to win in Ekiti because he had offended every stakeholder who are the real voters.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who initially was being deceived with fake popularity of Fayemi in Ekiti, had seen the reality, likewise Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who equally had capitulated.

” While the President said though he wished Fayemi would win but elections are not predictable, Osinbajo said any party could win. This is because they have been told the truth. How can Fayemi win when he lacks the support of the critical sectors, the voters.

“He has offended the teachers, who he demoted, harassed and planned to sack. They also know that if Fayemi comes back, he is going to sack them, so, how will teachers vote for him?

” Local government workers that Fayemi harassed and said were not necessary are not his friends. Recently, he said no local government needs more than 200 workers, signifying that he plans to sack them if elected. They won’t vote for him.

“He said commercial motorcyclists are a nuisance and should be barred from operating in the state. They will not vote Fayemi or the APC. The list is endless and the people of the state who are reeling under the heavy debts he put the state into, have rejected him,” he said.

Fayose added that the PDP and its candidate,

Prof Kolapo Olusola, would win convincingly during the poll.