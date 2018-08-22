Preoral route best for bioactive agents delivery in disease states – Don

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has said that peroral route still remains the major and favourite route of delivery for most bioactive agents in many disease states, despite its challenges and limitation.

Ofokansi, who is a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, and chairman Senate ceremonial committee of the university stated this while delivering the 140th inaugural Lecture of the University, with the topic ‘Breaking the Barriers to Effective Peroral Drug Delivery’.

Highlighting the mechanisms and pathway of oral drug absorption, he said, “Orally administered drugs are mainly absorbed in the small intestine and in the large intestine.

“ However, other regions, such as buccal cavity, stomach, and rectum can be considered potential sites for drug absorption.”

He maintained that in the last four years and half a decades, the area of preoral drug delivery has undergone unprecedented changes, adding that “This transition has been mainly driven by the increase understanding of pharmaceutical and biological constraints at the molecular/atomic level, increased generation of drug candidates and emergence of several advanced technologies.”

While noting the problems and barriers to preoral drug delivery, Ofokansi said “the biggest problem in peroral drug delivery is low and erratic bioavailability, which mainly results from one or more factors such as poor aqueous solubility, slow dissolution rate, low intestinal permeability among others.

Earlier in a remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chukwuma Ozumba said, “once every month, we gather here to listen as academics take us on an intellectual journey. “Today, we shall listen to yet another one and learn from the outcomes. Professor Ofokansi has been an integral part of the University community both as the director of international collaborations and in other capacities. He is here to take us on his academic endeavours and present research,” he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of Inaugural lecture certificate to the lecturer, Prof. Ofokansi by the Vice Chancellor.