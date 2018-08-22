– The Sun News
Latest
22nd August 2018 - Preoral route best for bioactive agents delivery in disease states – Don
22nd August 2018 - Osun guber: Church holds prayer session for politicians
22nd August 2018 - FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau
22nd August 2018 - Hospital beds for highest bidders
22nd August 2018 - Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos
22nd August 2018 - Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue
22nd August 2018 - Sallah: Muslims lament high costs of ram, sellers declare losses  
22nd August 2018 - Music House: Unravel hidden truth on demolition, Ladoja tasks journalists
22nd August 2018 - If I am in government…
22nd August 2018 - Bible proofs God is not against polygamy
Home / National / Preoral route best for bioactive agents delivery in disease states – Don
PREORAL ROUTE

Preoral route best for bioactive agents delivery in disease states – Don

— 22nd August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has said that peroral route still remains the major and favourite route of delivery for most bioactive agents in many disease states, despite its challenges and limitation.

Ofokansi, who is a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, and chairman Senate ceremonial committee of the university stated this while delivering the 140th inaugural Lecture of the University, with the topic ‘Breaking the Barriers to Effective Peroral Drug Delivery’.

Highlighting the mechanisms and pathway of oral drug absorption, he said, “Orally administered drugs are mainly absorbed in the small intestine and in the large intestine.

“ However, other regions, such as buccal cavity, stomach, and rectum can be considered potential sites for drug absorption.”

He maintained that in the last four years and half a decades, the area of preoral drug delivery has undergone unprecedented changes, adding that “This transition has been mainly driven by the increase understanding of pharmaceutical and biological constraints at the molecular/atomic level, increased generation of drug candidates and emergence of several advanced technologies.”

READ ALSO: Osun guber: Church holds prayer session for politicians

While noting the problems and barriers to preoral drug delivery, Ofokansi said “the biggest problem in peroral drug delivery is low and erratic bioavailability, which mainly results from one or more factors  such as poor aqueous solubility, slow dissolution  rate, low intestinal permeability among others.

Earlier in a remark, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Chukwuma Ozumba said, “once every month, we gather here to listen as academics take us on an intellectual journey. “Today, we shall listen to yet another one and learn from the outcomes. Professor Ofokansi has been an integral part of the University community both as the director of international collaborations and in other capacities. He is here to take us on his academic endeavours and present research,” he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of Inaugural lecture certificate to the lecturer, Prof. Ofokansi by the Vice Chancellor.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

PREORAL ROUTE

Preoral route best for bioactive agents delivery in disease states – Don

— 22nd August 2018

Felix Ikem, Nsukka Prof. Kenneth Ofokansi of Faculty of Pharmaceutical Science, University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN) has said that peroral route still remains the major and favourite route of delivery for most bioactive agents in many disease states, despite its challenges and limitation. Ofokansi, who is a Professor of Pharmaceutics and Biopharmaceutics, and chairman Senate…

  • BISHOP

    Osun guber: Church holds prayer session for politicians

    — 22nd August 2018

      Clement Adeyi, Osogbo Ahead of the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State, the Victory Life Ministries has organised a prayer session for the candidates that will be contesting in the poll scheduled for September 22. The prayer meeting which was held at the church’s  cathedral, in Osogbo, during the weekly Miracle Service, was attended…

  • FARMERS

    FG supplies farm inputs to 6,670 farmers in Plateau

    — 22nd August 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos The Federal Government has empowered about 6,670 Rice farmers in Plateau State with seedlings, fertilisers, herbicides and other agricultural inputs for maximum production of rice in the country. Governor Simon Lalong disclosed this, on Monday, while inspecting the distribution of the farm inputs and other farming implements at the Plateau Agricultural Development…

  • CUSTOMS

    Customs recovers N8.6b in Lagos

    — 22nd August 2018

    Zika Bobby The Zone A office of  the Nigeria Customs Service,  Post Clearance Audit (PCA) unit has recovered N8,698,124,641 between January and June 2018. The recovery is N2,687,980,161 above the N6,010,144,480 collected as at June 2017. This was disclosed by Customs Comptroller in charge of the unit, Muhammed Abba Kura, while briefing the Assistant Comptroller…

  • BISHOP

    Lagos Anglican bishop, chief imam agree on inter-faith dialogue

    — 22nd August 2018

    Gilbert Ekezie Bishop, Diocese of Lagos (Anglican Communion), Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye and the Chief Imam of Lagos, Sheik Muhammed Sulaimon Oluwatoyin Abu-Nolla, have stressed the need for interfaith dialogue on the issues of common interest in Lagos and the country at large. The clerics spoke yesterday during a courtesy/familiarisation visit of Bishop Olumakaiye to Sheik…

Archive

August 2018
S M T W T F S
« Jul    
 1234
567891011
12131415161718
19202122232425
262728293031  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share