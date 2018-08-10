Premier League fantasy football 2018-19 tips: transfer deadline day signings to pick in your squad— 10th August 2018
The Premier League’s transfer window shut on Thursday but FPL managers have until 7pm BST tonight to make changes to their squad.
And while there were no real blockbuster moves in the English top flight, there were some interesting late signings that could have an impact on your team.
So have a look at these late tips, or if you’re still wondering who to choose, then you can check out our suggestions for goalkeepers and defenders, our picks for midfielders, and our selections for forwards.
If you’re struggling to decide who to captain, we’ve also got you covered, and we’ve also put together a refresher of the rules and ways to score points.
With Thibaut Courtois finally getting his wish and joining Real Madrid, Chelsea wasted no time in splashing out a world record fee for a goalkeeper of £71.6 million (US$91.5 million) on Kepa Arrizabalaga (£5.5 million price on FPL).
The 23-year-old comes highly rated from Athletic Bilbao, and already 1.7 percent of FPL users have snapped him out.
Arrizabalaga played 30 times for Athletic in La Liga last season, keeping seven clean sheets. He is likely to improve on that number with a much better defence in front of him at Chelsea.
The young Spanish goalkeeper is certainly a gamble for fantasy users – remember David De Gea’s first season at Manchester United? – but getting him in now for this price could prove a relative masterstroke if he hits the ground running.
World Cup fantasy football users will know the name Yerry Mina (£5.5 million) well. With three headed goals from set pieces and two clean sheets in Colombia’s four games, only France’s Raphael Varane scored more points than Mina at Russia 2018, and Varane played three more games.
His towering header in added-time against England looked like the start of more international tournament misery for the Three Lions, only for Gareth Southgate’s men to win on penalties.
Barcelona had only signed Mina from Brazilian side Palmeiras in January, but after some shaky performances it looks like they were happy to make a significant profit on the €11.8 million (US$13.5 million) they paid for him.
The physicality of the Premier League probably suits the 6ft 5 (1.95-metre) centre back better anyway, and the fact Manchester United were looking to sign him shows he has pedigree.
Everton’s late capture of Bernard (£6 million) on a free from Shakhtar Donetsk could be one of the signings of the transfer window.
Once hailed as Brazil’s next big thing, the 25-year-old has so far failed to live up those expectations but scored 10 goals in all competitions for Shakhtar last season.
Bernard has played most of his career on the left wing, which is where fellow Everton summer signing Richarlison plays, but it looks like Marco Silva has other ideas for him.
“Bernard is a quick player, very good technically and he can play on the left or right wings and as an offensive midfield player behind the striker,” Silva said.
Another in a trio of exciting Everton captures, Andre Gomes (£5.5 million) could be one to consider for your squad.
On loan from Barcelona, Gomes only scored three times for the Catalan giants in two seasons with the club, and is without an international goal in 46 games for Portugal. But at that price, Gomes may be worth a gamble, particularly for your bench.
Mateo Kovacic (£6 million) is definitely a midfield addition you should be thinking about, with Chelsea snapping up the Croatian on loan from Real Madrid.
Kovacic is likely to line up alongside N’Golo Kante and Jorginho in Maurizio Sarri’s midfield, but is not a prolific scorer.
The deep-lying midfielder scored just one goal in three years at Madrid, and has one goal to his name in 46 international caps.
However, the 23-year-old left the European champions because he wasn’t getting much playing time. And he should do well when it comes to bonus points, having completed 87.5 per cent of his take-ons in La Liga last season, while his 93.7 per cent passing accuracy was the highest in the Spanish top flight.
Kovacic was also a star of Croatia’s run to the World Cup final, which means you should maybe wait a couple of weeks before putting him in.
“I haven’t trained a lot at Real Madrid because I badly wanted to come to Chelsea so I didn’t do much training. I will give my best to be ready [as soon as possible],” he said.
Wolves have had a brilliant transfer window and their signing of Leander Dendoncker (£4.5 million) on deadline day could turn out to be a shrewd move.
The Belgian became Wolves’ 11th summer signing after joining on loan from Anderlecht on deadline day, and his versatility at centre back and in defensive midfield makes him an attractive option at that price.
At only 23, Dendoncker has plenty of potential and could form a solid partnership with Ruben Neves in midfield for the newly-promoted side.
One of the more intriguing moves on deadline day was Danny Ings’ (£5.5 million) switch from Liverpool to Southampton on a season-long loan.
Ings will surely get more minutes under Mark Hughes than he did in his three injury-hit seasons at Anfield, and if he can rediscover his Burnley scoring form he could be a fantasy bargain.
He’s still only 26 and Southampton have a favourable run of early fixtures, which could see rack up some points.
Ben Gibson (£5 million) impressed at Premier League level during the 2016-17 season with Middlesbrough, and he could prove to be a fine addition for Burnley.
Sean Dyche isn’t short on solid centre backs, and with Burnley in the Europa League this season he’ll need more options to keep everyone fresh.
Gibson’s £15 million price tag after a year in the Championship shows the faith the modest Premier League club have in him, and he also provides versatility with the option of playing at left-back.
Burnley’s defenders were bargain fantasy stars last season, and Gibson maybe another in the mould of Stephen Ward, Ben Tarkowski and Ben Mee.
