The Sun News
Latest
6th April 2018 - Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo
6th April 2018 - Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention
6th April 2018 - Marital war
6th April 2018 - In Ondo, Akeredolu showers mercy on govt land encroachers
6th April 2018 - Nantes fail to meet Porto’s N7B asking price for Awaziem
6th April 2018 - Prestige Friendly: Super Falcons primed for good outing against France
6th April 2018 - Fashola wants Nigeria to bid for 2026 World Cup
6th April 2018 - CAFCC: Enyimba settles down in South Africa, hails Pinnick
6th April 2018 - Senators query N800m security vote for NIWA
6th April 2018 - Why we failed NSE’s March 31 deadline –FBN, Union Bank, others
Home / National / Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo
Pregnant

Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo

— 6th April 2018

• Govt denies hiking childbirth fees

Bamigbola Gbolagunte Akure

Pregnant women in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday protested what they described as outrageous medical bill at the state Specialist Hospital, Akure.

The protesters complained that the hospital and other government-owned hospitals now charge N25,000 for delivery, while Caesarian Session goes for N50,000 in the hospitals.

Some pregnant women, who spoke with newsmen alleged that other unjustified charges, ranging from N500 to N4,000, were being collected by the hospital’s officials.

They appealed to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu to reverse the charges and also call health officials in the state to order.

The expectant mothers numbering about 150 disrupted operations at the ante-natal section of the hospital while the protest lasted.

Pregnant women and their children below five years enjoyed free medical services under previous administration of former governor Olusegun Mimiko.

Also, residents of the four local government areas of Akoko division, who visited the State Specialist Hospital in Ikare-Akoko yesterday, lamented what they also described as outrageous medical bill.

Daily Sun gathered that the list of the new bill was posted openly in all departments and wards in the hospital.

It was learnt that the charges for caesarian operation had gone up by 100 percent, while emergency department and children wards were not spared.

One of the protesters, who identified herself as Adebayo, told newsmen that the ‘outrageous medical bill’ has forced most of them to resort to traditional midwives and private hospitals.

Meanwhile, the state government has denied hiking childbirth fees.

Commissioner for Health, Wahaab Adegbenro, while reacting to yesterday’s protest said the women were misled.

“I have addressed them personally. I went there to address them and allay their fears.

“It was a false rumour. Somebody was just trying to be funny somewhere; the information was not correct, we are yet to increase any fee,” he told newsmen.

Share

About author

Rapheal

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pregnant

Pregnant women protest alleged N25,000 medical bill in Ondo

— 6th April 2018

• Govt denies hiking childbirth fees Bamigbola Gbolagunte Akure Pregnant women in Akure, the Ondo State capital, yesterday protested what they described as outrageous medical bill at the state Specialist Hospital, Akure. The protesters complained that the hospital and other government-owned hospitals now charge N25,000 for delivery, while Caesarian Session goes for N50,000 in the…

  • Dambazau

    Dambazau tasks fire service on professionalism, prevention

    — 6th April 2018

    • Commissions 13 new fire engine trucks Moshood Adebayo Minister of Interior, Lt. General Abdulrahaman Bello Dambazau (retd), has tasked the authorities of the Federal Fire Service (FFS)  on professionalism and fire hazard prevention, promising that the Federal Government will always support them with necessary fire-fighting equipment and machines. Dambazau, who described the FFS as…

  • NIWA

    Senators query N800m security vote for NIWA

    — 6th April 2018

    Fred Itua, Abuja Senators, yesterday, queried the sum of N800 million budgeted for the purchase of security equipment by the Nigeria Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA). The lawmakers’ position was handed down to NIWA Acting Managing Director, Danladi Ibrahim, when he appeared before the Senate Committee on Marine Transport to defend the agency’s 2018 budget. The…

  • Bank

    Why we failed NSE’s March 31 deadline –FBN, Union Bank, others

    — 6th April 2018

    Chinwendu Obienyi First Bank Nigeria Holdings, Union Bank and Diamond Bank are among the 10 companies that could not meet the March 31 deadline given by the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) for filing of audited financial reports. In statements posted on the exchange’s website, the companies notified the public of the delay and made their…

  • osinbajo

    Osinbajo launches Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative

    — 6th April 2018

    …It’s platform to connect businesses –Onyeama Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye; Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, described the Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative (NEDI), as an initiative of monumental importance to the nation’s foreign policy and economy. The Vice President, who spoke at the launch of NEDI in Abuja, said it is a convergence of Nigeria’s global…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share