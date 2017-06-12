Pregnant woman, son electrocuted in Ibadan

From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A pregnant woman in her late 20s, identified as Labisi, and her two-year-old son got electrocuted yesterday at Alare compound of Aremo in Ibadan North East Local Government Area of Ibadan, Oyo State capital.

The woman, as gathered, was electrocuted when she was spreading the clothes she washed on a wire in her compound yesterday morning.

Daily Sun gathered that the woman did not know that the wire had been connected to electricity. In the process, she was hit by the electric shock. The scream she made was said have drawn the attention of her son, who ran to her mother and embraced her.

A resident in the area, who did not want his name mentioned in print, said: “I learnt that one of the operators of the hotel had connected a wire to the house with a bulb affixed to generate light for people passing through the area in the night.

“The wire which was connected to the wire that is being used to spread clothes in the house must have peeled somewhere and the woman did not know. We learnt that immediately she was shocked and fell down, she screamed and her little son ran to her. While cuddling her, he also got electrocuted immediately.”

The deceased woman, as gathered, was carrying a four-month old pregnancy at the time the tragedy occurred.

The Police Public Relations Officer for Oyo State, Mr. Adekunle Ajisebutu, who confirmed the incident, said bodies of the victims have been taken to the Adeoyo General Hospital morgue for autopsy, adding that police have commenced investigation into the incident.