Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth

Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth

— 25th February 2018
  • Victim gives birth thereafter 

Uche Usim

Luck shone on a pregnant woman Sunday morning as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC), Badagry Unit, rescued her from kidnappers at a filling station. 

According to a statement signed by Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the operation was led by Assistant Route Commander P. Danboyi when the team accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos. 

“In the vehicle were two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim. The pregnant woman sustained body injuries and was rescued to Ola-Oki hospital Ibereko, where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy. The incident happened about 7:30am this morning (Sunday),” the statement said.
The statement added that the two kidnappers were just about been burned alive by an irate mob when soldiers arrived on the scene, arresting and handing them over to the Nigeria Police in Badagry.
“The Corps Marshal of FRSC, Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has expressed appreciation to the gallant officers and commended them for their bravery, while assuring the members of the public that his men are not only on the road to see to their traffic safety but also their security by cooperating with other law enforcement agencies to shield them from marauders and bandits,” the statement added. 
