Pregnant woman rescued from kidnappers by Road Safety, gives birth

Victim gives birth thereafter

Uche Usim

Luck shone on a pregnant woman Sunday morning as officials of the Federal Road Safety Corporation (FRSC), Badagry Unit, rescued her from kidnappers at a filling station.

According to a statement signed by Corps Commander, Corps Public Education Officer, Bisi Kazeem, the operation was led by Assistant Route Commander P. Danboyi when the team accosted a vehicle with registration number KTU 356 CE at AP filling station before Aradagun Bus stop in Badagry, Lagos.

“In the vehicle were two suspected kidnappers (male) and a pregnant woman who was their victim. The pregnant woman sustained body injuries and was rescued to Ola-Oki hospital Ibereko, where she immediately gave birth to a baby boy. The incident happened about 7:30am this morning ( Sunday ),” the statement said.

The statement added that the two kidnappers were just about been burned alive by an irate mob when soldiers arrived on the scene, arresting and handing them over to the Nigeria Police in Badagry.