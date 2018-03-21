Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About six persons died yesterday evening in Igbabo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a church building, under construction, collapsed on them.

The church, which is a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim, was said to have been under construction since the year began.

The victims were said to gone to the church to gather fire wood from the planks used for the building construction before they met their untimely death.

Information Officer of Ese-Odo council, Mr. Monday Konwei, said: “The victims were in the church premises to gather fire wood which was used in the church building before part of the dilapidated old structure and the one under construction fell on them and killed six people instantly.”

The development was also confirmed by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the local government, Mr. Bekewe Olowu.

Olowu, who described the incident as shocking and devastating, condoled with the bereaved families and prayed God to give the them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The chairman disclosed that a man simply identified as Chief Ola Golabo lost his two wives, Beni and Magi, in the incident, while a pregnant woman, Dalen Gunubo, was among the victims.

The traditional head of the community, Pose Tariwei Tanimawo, described the incident as most unfortunate and appealed to the government to come to their aid.