The Sun News
Latest
21st March 2018 - Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse
21st March 2018 - 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence
21st March 2018 - Polls re-ordering: Court restrains NASS till March 26
21st March 2018 - My meeting with Buhari private –Sambo
21st March 2018 - Kalu’s trial: I never said witness fled –EFCC
21st March 2018 - 2019: NULGE endorses Ugwuanyi, harps on LG autonomy
21st March 2018 - 2019: Ikpeazu reconciles Umuahia South political leaders
21st March 2018 - Orlu elders reject Okorocha’s son-in-law, others
20th March 2018 - President Buhari receives Namadi Sambo in Abuja
20th March 2018 - Support Secondus, Dickson urges PDP leaders
Home / Cover / National / Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse

Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse

— 21st March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

About six persons died  yesterday evening in Igbabo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a church building, under construction, collapsed on them.

The church, which is a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim, was said to have been under construction since the year began.

The victims were said to gone to the church to gather fire wood from the planks used for the building construction before they met their untimely death.

Information Officer of Ese-Odo council, Mr. Monday Konwei, said: “The victims were in the church premises to gather fire wood which was used in the church building before part of the dilapidated old structure and the one under construction fell on them and killed six people instantly.”

The development was also confirmed by the Chairman of the Caretaker Committee of the local government, Mr. Bekewe Olowu.

Olowu, who described the incident as shocking and devastating, condoled with the bereaved families and prayed God to give the them the fortitude to bear the loss.

The chairman disclosed that a man simply identified as Chief Ola Golabo lost his two wives, Beni and Magi, in the incident, while a pregnant woman, Dalen Gunubo, was among the victims. 

The traditional head of the community, Pose Tariwei Tanimawo, described the incident as most unfortunate and appealed to the government to come to their aid.

Share

Miracle fruit improves EYESIGHT - can help stop use of glasses in 30 days

BREAKING: 23 yrs boy started importation with N10,450. Read his story here!

Financial Empowerment: Get financially stable and get multiplied income today. Register Here!!

From job seeking to running a N50 million a year business

As some teams in the EPL continue to disappoint, let's throw jabs at them

New Discovery Helps Men Re-grow Hair, Cure Baldness & Reverses Hair Loss!

Woman 52, Accidentally Discovers Herbs that Lowers Blood Pressure in 3weeks!

Midnight, Pressed Barrister Anthony suddenly couldn't urinate! Enlarged Prostate! Shrink yours. No Surgery!

About author

Uche Atuma

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

Pregnant woman, husband, wives die in Ondo building collapse

— 21st March 2018

Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure About six persons died  yesterday evening in Igbabo, Ese Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State as a church building, under construction, collapsed on them. The church, which is a branch of the Cherubim and Seraphim, was said to have been under construction since the year began. The victims were said to…

  • 2019: Saraki talks tough on election sequence

    — 21st March 2018

    • Warns against court orders Fred Itua, Abuja  Apparently embittered by last week’s order of a Federal High Court in Abuja, restraining the Senate from overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on Electoral Amendment Bill 2018, the   Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has warned critics to stop misinterpreting amendment of the Electoral Act . Saraki said…

  • Polls re-ordering: Court restrains NASS till March 26

    — 21st March 2018

    An Abuja Division of the Federal High Court on Tuesday did not lift its order barring the National Assembly from overriding President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto of the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill. The court presided over by Ahmed Mohammed had, at its previous sitting, stopped the National Assembly from proceeding with implementation of Section 58 of…

  • My meeting with Buhari private –Sambo

    — 21st March 2018

    Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja President Muhammadu Buhari met with former vice president, Mohammed Namadi Sambo, yesterday. The close-door meeting which took place at the president’s office was just for 25 minutes. Thereafter, Sambo told State House Correspondents that his meeting with the president was private, before he stepped into a waiting car and was driven out…

  • Kalu’s trial: I never said witness fled –EFCC

    — 21st March 2018

    Lukman Olabiyi An operative of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ovie Tobore Akpoyibo, told Justice Mohammed Idris of a Federal High Court in Lagos that he never testified that one, Micheal Akpan Udoh, who was a cashier at the Abia State Government House, has fled the country. He disclosed this during  cross-examination at…

Archive

March 2018
S M T W T F S
« Feb    
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
25262728293031

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share