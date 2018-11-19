Kenneth Omeruo won’t be in action when the Super Eagles of Nigeria take on Uganda in an international friendly in two days time, as he has been granted leave to be with his pregnant wife ahead of the birth of his first child.

Omeruo’s wife is will deliver anytime soon and coach of the Nigerian team deem it fit to allow the Chelsea defender who is on loan to Leganes skip the Uganda after playing a pivotal role for Nigeria in yesterday’s 1-1 draw against South Africa which helped them seal their spot in next year Africa Cup of Nations.

Brighton and Hove Albion defender Leon Balogun has also pulled out of the friendly game after playing through the pain barrier in yesterday’s game. He didn’t travel with the rest of the team to Nigeria.

Despite their withdrawal, Rohr is expected to name a strong squad for the game with the likes of Samuel Chukwueze, Victor Osimhen and Semi Ajayi expected to play a pivotal role in the game.