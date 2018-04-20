Pregnant teenager, pastor, others killed in Rivers

Tony John, Port Harcourt

Gunmen, suspected to be cultists, have murdered four persons, including a pregnant lady and pastor, in Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The victims were Pastor Joseph Nheme, Mr. Kingsley Owhonda, Miss Queen Ada Amah and Miss Mini Elizabeth.

Daily Sun gathered that the incidents occurred at different locations in Rumuoro village, in Ogbakiri, Emohua council.

According to community sources, Nheme, from Igodo’s compound, was shot dead, while on fishing expedition with his son, Godknows.

The sources said Godknows narrowly escaped, while his father’s corpse was taken away by the attackers.

Also, Owhonda, of Wokne’s compound, from the same village, went for fishing. He was abducted and taken away to a neighbouring bush, where he was tied on a tree and cut in pieces, until he died.

The sources disclosed that Amah, a pregnant teenager from Kpalikwu-Imoh’s compound, in Rumuoro village, was abducted and murdered by yet-to-be-identified attackers.

Investigations revealed that she was slaughtered and her unborn baby taken away for ritual gains. The horrified act took place in the same bush, where Wokne was slaughtered.

It was further gathered that Miss Elizabeth, from Igodo’s compound, in the same village, was captured, alongside Queen Amah.

Sources said both of them went to the stream to fetch water from the same Rumuoro river. According to the community sources, she (Elizabeth) was buried alive, by the same attackers.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Nnamdi Omoni, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), when contacted, confirmed the invasion, but said a fisherman lost his life in the incident.

Omoni said the fisherman, who lost his life, was hit by a stray bullet at the waterfront.

He further said the culprits have been identified as cultists from Okpororo in Ogbakiri, adding that they invaded Rumuoro village, where they shot sporadically.