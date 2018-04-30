The Sun News
Latest
30th April 2018 - Man, 27, docked for attempting to steal 18-month-old child
30th April 2018 - Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met
30th April 2018 - Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong
30th April 2018 - Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs
30th April 2018 - OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated
30th April 2018 - Insecurity: NAF takes delivery of two new fighter aircraft
30th April 2018 - Imo indigenes tackle Okorocha over community levy
30th April 2018 - Kwara gov advocates solar energy drive among locals
30th April 2018 - Forum condemns killing of Catholic priests, worshippers
30th April 2018 - NOUN, FRCN partner on journalism practicals
Home / Cover / National / Prayer, not weapons can solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Gowon
GOWON - PRAYER

Prayer, not weapons can solve Nigeria’s insecurity challenges – Gowon

— 30th April 2018

Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

A former Head of State and leader of NIGERIA PRAYS, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, has said that it is only prayer that can solve the mirage of insecurity challenges confronting the nation presently and not weapons of warfare.

He also said that he never knew he was going to be Head of State.

Gowon, who stated this, on Sunday, at the prayer summit of NIGERIA PRAYS South-East zone, held at First Baptist Church Cathedral Road, Owerri, revealed that he never imagined he would be the country’s Head of State, adding that he has no doubt in his heart that God would honour the collective prayers and intercessions of Nigerians for the nation and heal the nation’s wounds.

He said that “church leaders should stand in the gap and fervently pray for peace, prosperity and security in the nation.

“When it finally dawned on me that I was going to lead this great country of ours, Nigeria, the first thing I did was to go to God on my knees and asked him to help me so that I can always do the right thing. I thank God for the opportunity that He gave me in the course of service to this nation. But in the first instance, I never nursed any ambition to be a Head of State or rule this country in any form”.

Gowon further stated that “Yes, we had a Civil War which was not so intended and I asked God for the willpower to keep these people together. My joy today is that several years after the Civil War, Nigerians have remained bonded together as one nation despite our ethnic and individual differences.

The Nigeria Prays programme which we embarked on and being hosted by Imo State this year is designed to continuously pray for this country and pray out Nigeria from the horrible issues of blood, letting, insurgency, killings and other crimes bedeviling it.

My humble appeal is that we must work together as a nation and cultivate the habit of praying for our leaders whom God has given to us instead of thinking along narrow ethnic and religious differences. It is future that will tell what great state Nigeria will become,” Gowon said.

He also stated that his administration restored education to the South East after the civil war where he admitted the war caused a deficit.

“One of the things we did immediately after the war was to restore education to this part of the country where the war caused a deficit for two and half years. Let me assure you that what I had done is what His Excellency, Governor Okorocha is doing. Ensure that whatever you do, you place it in the hands of God for its success,” Gowon stated.

Governor Rochas Okorocha in his speech noted that, Christianity does not preach revenge, while he urged Church Leaders not to preach revenge on happenings in Benue State and other parts of the country, adding that all the leaders in the country should take responsibility of whatever that is happening in the country.

According to him, “Christ never retaliated all the humiliations he suffered. And Christianity does not preach revenge. So our Church Leaders and Christians in general should not carry arms in revenge since Christianity does not allow revenge, stating that Church Leaders calling for revenge should withdraw or stop such calls”.

The governor further remarked that “At a very tender age General Gowon has commanded the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I want to specially salute him because of his tenacity of purpose and what he represents and I know that during the Nigeria Civil War, he led the Nigerian side, and your brother led the Biafran side.

“But one thing unique about that war was that a Christian was leading one side and another Christian leading the other side. This is why I pray that we should never have a situation that would lead us into a religious war in Nigeria, it will be very disastrous,” he stated.

Share
Tagged with:

About author

Segun Adio

Related Articles

2 Comments

  1. amorjiamankalu 30th April 2018 at 9:50 am
    Reply

    When you led hausa/fulani soldiers to kill and maim Biafran people, didn’t you remember about prayers? Am very happy that the hausa/fulani you led to kill the Biafrans have turned round to kill your people.

  2. Ezekiel Okeke 30th April 2018 at 4:14 pm
    Reply

    The only answer is the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives under the natives Disintegrated Republics which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria in this natives territory. Nothing on earth will keep the enemy’s brainwashed terrorism mercenaries nickname military, police etc. in this natives territory. Only the Sword decides- either the enemy subdue this territory natives under fulani Political Control via fulani fraudulent criminal sultanate political government with its emirates under the dead fraudulent political name Nigeria or this territory natives subdue the enemy under the natives Disintegrated Republics in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives which secures the natives existence and future in 21st century world. God given Victory is the natives’ under the natives Disintegrated Republics which must be defended with the Sword in this climax of the ongoing Revolution War of the natives. Only the Sword decides. God Is With Us!!!

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Latest

abduction

Man, 27, docked for attempting to steal 18-month-old child

— 30th April 2018

NAN A 27-year-old man, Segun Tanimola, who allegedly abducted an 18-month-old baby, was on Monday brought before an Ebute Meta Chief Magistrates’ Court. Tanimola, who gave no fixed address during trial, faces a charge of child-stealing. He, however, pleaded not guilty. The prosecutor, Insp. Chinalu Uwadione, told the court that the offence was committed on…

  • Militants threaten to blow oil and gas FACILITIES

    Militants threaten to blow oil facilities if fund demands for University not met

    — 30th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba A militant group in the Niger Delta, Urhobo Liberation Force (ULF), has threatened to blow up oil and gas facilities in Urhobo land if the Federal Government fails to make adequate budgetary provisions for the Federal University of Petroleum Resources (FUPRE) in Effurun, Delta State within 14 days. ULF vowed to return…

  • Governor Lalong of Plateau - COUNCIL ELECTIONS - Insecurity

    Security threat stops council elections in Plateau – Lalong

    — 30th April 2018

    Gyang Bere, Jos Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has stated that his administration has not conducted Local Government Council Elections due to security threats. He said the Plateau State Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) had fixed February 17, 2018 for the conduct of council elections, but was compelled to postpone it indefinitely as a result of…

  • Senator restores electricity to 4 Sokoto LGs

    — 30th April 2018

    Tunde Omolehin, Sokoto A senator representing Sokoto North Senatorial district, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has commenced the restoration of electricity supply in communities across four local government councils of the state. The councils include Gudu, Silame, Binji and Tangaza Local Governments, all within the senatorial zone. In a statement signed by his Special Assistant on…

  • OML 30: Urhobo group wants oil coy relocated

    — 30th April 2018

    Paul Osuyi, Asaba For what they described as poor community relations and porous security network as it affects pipeline surveillance, the Urhobo Youth Council (UYC) has called for the relocation of Salvic Oil Company from Urhobo land in Delta State. Besides, the group which is under the Oil Mining Lease (OML) 30 wants the leadership…

Archive

April 2018
S M T W T F S
« Mar    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
2930  

Enquiries

Take advantage of our impressive statistics, advertise your brands and products on this site. Get in touch. For print/online adverts inquires: 09070051404

EDITOR

Online Editor: Aderonke Bello
Telephone: 08189015120
Email:  [email protected]

Share